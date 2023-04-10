3
- With Fed Rates Nearing a Peak, Is the End of the Global Rate Hike Cycle Coming?Experts predict the policy direction of the six major central banks finance.sina.com.cn
- The U.S. job market is marginally cooling international.caixin.com
- U.S. interest rates are near their peak, and global central banks are about to stop raising interest rates? 【Audio included】|China Press China Daily
- Traders bet the Fed will hike rates again in May!Hedge Funds Sweep Short on U.S. Treasuries and Win Big finance.sina.com.cn
- Fed funds futures price in 70% chance of Fed rate hike in May Wall Street Journal
- View full coverage on Google News