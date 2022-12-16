A few days ago, Ctrip announced its unaudited financial performance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2022. There are many bright spots in this financial report that deserve our attention.

The financial report shows that Ctrip Group’s net operating income was 6.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 29%, and its net profit was 245 million yuan; the adjusted EBITDA was 1.4 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 164%. If compared with the first and second quarters of this year, Ctrip’s performance is indeed remarkable, which also shows that Ctrip’s internal cost reduction and efficiency increase have initially achieved certain results.

Source: Oriental Fortune

In terms of splitting the specific business, the accommodation booking revenue was 2.9 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 32%. In this quarter, Ctrip’s domestic hotel bookings increased by about 60% compared with the same period in 2019, domestic long-distance hotel bookings increased by more than 130% month-on-month, and overseas hotel bookings from international platforms increased by 45% compared to the same period in 2019.

The traffic ticket revenue was 2.6 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 44%. Among them, the overall air ticket bookings of Ctrip’s international platform in the third quarter increased by more than 100% year-on-year, and the air ticket bookings in the Asia-Pacific region increased by more than 400% compared with 2021, which also shows that Ctrip’s strong overseas recovery continues.

The tourism and vacation business income was 387 million yuan, which was relatively stable year-on-year; the business travel management business income was 370 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9%. In fact, the reason for the relatively low growth of these two businesses of Ctrip is still related to the interference of the domestic epidemic.

It is worth noting that since December, with the release of high-level epidemic prevention policies, including the release of a series of favorable policies for the industry, such as canceling itinerary cards and canceling landing inspections, this has also stimulated the development of the entire OTA industry. .

For example, according to data released by Ctrip, as of 12 a.m. on December 7, the popularity of travel searches in 2023 this week has increased by more than 900% compared with the same period last year. In addition, the search volume of air tickets and hotel products on the Ctrip platform increased by 6 times and 7 times respectively compared with the same period of the previous day. According to the industry version of Flight Changzhun, on December 11, the number of passenger flights performed in the Mainland was 7,127, reaching 61.28% of the baseline level in 2019.

Source: Feichang Zhun Industry Edition

Behind the multiple data improvements, the stock prices of many OTA companies have also ushered in a rise in the secondary market. For example, on November 25, Ctrip’s stock price was US$25.87 per share, but on December 8, it rose directly to US$33.95 per share.

Source: Xueqiu (Ctrip stock price)

Source: Xueqiu (share price of Tongcheng Travel)

So, does this mean that the domestic tourism industry will usher in a rapid recovery? And in the post-pandemic era, what challenges does Ctrip face?

01. Take a rational look at the recovery of the tourism industry

Although the adjustment of the high-level epidemic prevention policy is indeed conducive to boosting the confidence of the tourism industry, the CYTS Research Institute has made a prediction: In terms of domestic tourism, the tourism market will operate at a low level in the first half of 2023, and the rural tourism around the city will still be the mainstay ; In the summer of 2023, the domestic market began to recover significantly, and long-distance tourism became a hot spot, but the overall tourism market still maintained a mid-range operation; on the National Day of 2023, the annual tourism market reached a peak, and the tourism market operated at a mid-to-high level.

In fact, these predictions are not without reason. From the perspective of the domestic market, because the tourism industry itself has a strong correlation with the macroeconomic operation, for example, the scholar Zhang Li once analyzed the tourism industry in Hubei Province from 1985 to 2011 through data modeling and analysis. Yes: the level of economic development plays a decisive role in the development of tourism, and the important factors affecting the development of tourism in Hubei Province are the per capita GDP of Hubei Province and the national per capita income.

The total number of tourists is also a more obvious factor affecting the development of tourism in Hubei Province. The reason is that the total number of tourists is also affected by the level of economic development. The increase in economic development level brings about an increase in income and tourism demand, as well as the number of tourists in and out of the province. growth of.

However, it is worth noting that the three-year pandemic has severely damaged the income of many domestic families. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, the domestic consumer confidence index fell to a historical low of 86.7 in April, and has not seen a significant rebound since then; even in 2020, when the epidemic broke out, the consumer confidence index remained at 119.5. The sluggish consumer market has also caused many households in China to spend more on rigid needs, and reduce tourism consumption.

Therefore, it is very important for the development of the tourism industry whether the high-level executives will introduce a series of powerful policies to stimulate the economy next year, thereby driving the rapid recovery of the entire consumer market. In addition, the recovery of tourists’ travel confidence also needs a process, which also determines that it will take time for the industry to fully recover.

In the overseas travel market, according to data from the industry edition of Aircraft Changzhun, on December 11, the number of mainland-regional/international passenger flights was 163, equivalent to 6.68% of the baseline level in 2019. Obviously, the degree of this recovery is far from meeting market expectations.

Source: Feichang Zhun Industry Edition

And if you want to resume overseas travel, the trend of the RMB exchange rate next year is also crucial. Take the mid-term report of Zhongxin Travel, Caesars Travel, and Tempus International, which are mainly engaged in overseas travel in the A-share market in 2018, as an example. , The RMB exchange rate has also depreciated, which naturally suppresses the demand for outbound travel by residents, and companies can only stimulate overseas travel by increasing sales costs.

Source: company financial report

But regardless of macro factors, for Ctrip, how to solve its own problems as soon as possible is the key to maintaining rapid performance improvement.

02. Advantages become tools?

It is true that, as the leading brand in the OTA industry, Ctrip has advantages that other competitors cannot match. Especially in terms of transportation ticketing, Ctrip-based brands accounted for 54.6%/56.0% of the H1 market in 2018 and 2019, respectively, occupying a dominant position. In the past three years of the epidemic, the entire OTA industry has also undergone a new round of reshuffle, and countless small and medium-sized OTA companies have withdrawn one after another, which also makes industry resources more concentrated on Ctrip.

Source: Analysys, CITIC Construction Investment

It is worth noting that due to the strong particularity of the transportation ticketing industry itself, it is difficult for Ctrip to take advantage of its advantages in transportation ticketing to be broken in the short term.

From the perspective of the qualifications of the platform to sell air tickets, according to the existing regulations, if an online platform wants to sell domestic and international air tickets at the same time, it needs to obtain the IATA qualification certificate issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) , and this certificate is divided into IATA Class I Passenger Transport Qualification and IATA Class II Passenger Transport Qualification. But Zhang Qiang told us that it is often difficult to apply for this qualification, and some companies even have difficulty applying for it within 1-2 years.

Even after the application is successful, you still need to sign an agreement with each airline separately, and then get their authorization to allow the online platform to sell the airline’s tickets. Although there is currently a unified ITEM system in the industry, it is possible to use this system to operate instructions to complete ticket issuance, rebooking, refund and other matters. But the problem is that there are a lot of considerations for whether the airline company authorizes it. It is easy for the platform to get the authorization of the airline company and cannot sell tickets.

From Zhang Qiang’s words, it is not difficult for us to explain a problem. Why are super traffic apps such as Douyin and Kuaishou, although they have hundreds of millions of users in their hands, but these platforms are still unable to sell air tickets.

Source: Douyin, Kuaishou

In addition, due to my country’s railway transportation system, my country’s railway transportation and aviation systems are all state-owned operations, the industry is highly concentrated and the bargaining power of upstream suppliers is strong, which squeezes the commission space of online travel service companies. OTA platforms have launched cross-bundling products to supplement the declining commission rate. Users can choose to purchase additional value-added services when booking transportation tickets, covering insurance, additional hotel packages, pick-up and drop-off car rental, VIP lounges, etc.

However, Zhu Ziming, the business director of a domestic OTA company, told us that it is better to finalize the cooperation in the general insurance business in the industry, because there is indeed a demand for this area for insurance companies, but cooperation such as VIP rooms and pick-up and drop-offs is often It’s hard to talk about, because these companies pay more attention to the order volume of the platform. For some projects, from the first visit of the customer to the commission ratio between the two parties, and the follow-up product manager determines the product entry, and the technician opens the technical entry to test and go online. To communicate and cooperate, these processes may take a quarter in the shortest period, and may take more than half a year in the long term.

In fact, as Zhu Ziming said, although both Meituan and JD.com have launched air ticket services, they do not have other third-party products in the air ticket tie-in sales process except for selling insurance. As the leader of the entire OTA industry, Ctrip has already completed the integration of suppliers in these areas. In other words, Ctrip’s advantages in suppliers are unmatched by other companies.

Source: Jingdong APP, Meituan APP

But the problem is that Ctrip’s advantages in transportation ticketing have evolved into a tool for killing big data. For example, in August this year, star Ma Tianyu shouted at Ctrip from the air, accusing Ctrip of being familiar with big data. Although this Weibo has been deleted, the negative impact of the incident still exists.

Source: Ma Tianyu’s personal Weibo

In fact, in the past few years, many consumers, including celebrities such as Han Xue, have pointed out that Ctrip has the problems of big data killing and bundling sales, which has caused Ctrip to be criticized by consumers and ridiculed as ” With Ctrip in hand, you can’t leave if you say you want to leave.”

Ctrip founder Liang Jianzhang and CEO Sun Jie also responded to this. In addition to admitting that the price system is chaotic, Liang Jianzhang once bluntly said that there is a problem with Ctrip’s values. “The user-centric principle has deviated in the past. Then, if Ctrip cannot If the real rectification of the problem of big data familiarization is completed, how can users continue to pay for it?

03. Suppliers to other businesses are fleeing

In addition, the relationship between Ctrip and suppliers is undergoing subtle changes. For example, in May this year, Ctrip announced the complete closure of its retail business, which also caused dissatisfaction among Ctrip suppliers.

Cao Wei, the business manager of a certain hotel in China, told us that the reason why they are dissatisfied with Ctrip’s approach is that if they switch from Ctrip’s supplier to an agent, they will have to deal with commissions, billing periods, and customer after-sales services. There will be a lot of losses.

In fact, the difference between retail and agency is that in retail, suppliers pay commissions to Ctrip after selling their travel products on their own shelves, while in agency mode, Ctrip purchases from suppliers and sells them at a certain percentage markup rate. Of course, merchants still have to pay to Ctrip Commission will be returned after payment.

The supplier believes that the commission is higher under the agency model. The most intuitive data is that if the purchase of platform resource packages is not considered, Ctrip’s online price increase rate is 9%, and the commission after the return is 4%, while the total commission under the previous retail model The proportion is 11%.

Not only that, but under the agency model, the billing period is also extended from the original 7 days to 45 days. If you purchase the resource package of the platform, you can shorten the billing period to 3 days, 10 days, or 18 days. Currently, resource packs on the platform are priced at 1,000 yuan and 2,000 yuan, and the benefits include 2% post-rebate commission + 11% online mark-up rate, 3% post-rebate commission + 10% online mark-up rate.

In fact, in the past two years, Ctrip has been increasing the commission rate for its hotels and travel product suppliers. For example, the commission for one-day tour products has increased from 9% to 11%. Obviously, behind these practices of Ctrip is to increase its own income, but the problem is that this kind of income is realized by squeezing the profits of suppliers, and suppliers will naturally not agree.

Cao Wei went on to tell us that at present, many hotel colleagues are using Douyin live broadcast, Xiaohongshu planting grass, etc. to attract passenger flow by themselves, and gradually reduce their dependence on Ctrip. Although in May of this year, Douyin announced that the software service rates for various types of life service businesses such as accommodation, play, leisure and entertainment will be raised. . If the follow-up companies use these platforms to gradually stabilize the passenger flow, they will directly cut off the cooperative relationship with Ctrip.

In fact, it’s not just hotels that want to gradually reduce their dependence on Ctrip. At present, many tourist attractions are also expanding customers in various ways through self-broadcasting or inviting experts to live broadcast. Moreover, compared with Ctrip, Douyin has advantages in the number of times it is opened and user stickiness. Then, when tourist attractions and hotels leave Ctrip one after another, does Ctrip still have the supplier advantages in these businesses?

Source: Douyin

04. Epilogue

In the past three years, the tourism industry has been the hardest hit by the domestic epidemic. We also believe that under the stimulation of various policies next year, the industry will usher in a gradual recovery in the true sense.

But I don’t know whether Ctrip can seize this wave of dividends in advance, and solve and deploy as soon as possible on issues such as big data familiarization, supplier commissions, and competition with Meituan and Douyin. Only in this way can Ctrip become a stable Diaoyutai and usher in a real spring.

Note: At the request of the interviewees, Zhang Qiang, Zhu Ziming, and Cao Wei are all pseudonyms.