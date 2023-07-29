With renewables, savings for 3,700 energy-intensive companies of at least 2.6 billion in three years

Listen to the audio version of the article

An advantageous tool for companies, from an economic and rating point of view. A driving force for the diffusion of renewables. An “insurance” mechanism for whoever builds the plant, who thus guarantees a buyer of energy at a price sufficient to repay the investment and obtain a profit. The advantages of PPAs (Power Purchase Agreements) are threefold, long-term contracts for the purchase of renewable electricity at a defined price.

According to estimates by Cerved, which Il Sole 24 Ore on Monday is able to anticipate, if the 3,715 Italian energy-intensive companies – which consume from at least 1 GWh a year to over 100 – signed a PPA, they could save over 2.6 billion euros in the next three years if the cost of energy stabilizes and four billion if it continues to rise (see the graph above for the three scenarios based on possible energy price trends by 2025).

«We have estimated the total energy consumption of all energy-intensive Italian companies at 56.1 terawatt hours, taking into account a series of parameters – such as the size and the share that can be absorbed by the photovoltaic system in each sector -, we have calculated that 17.5%, i.e. 9.3 TWh, could be supplied through Ppa», explains Andrea Mignanelli, CEO of Cerved. Of these, 5.2 TWh would be immediately convertible by the 244 medium-large companies that use more than 40 GWh a year, while, for the remainder, small companies could join consortia. All this while avoiding the emission of four million tons of CO2.

The identikit of companies

Energy-intensive companies represent 0.4% of Italian companies, but generate 40 billion of added value (6%), employ almost 450,000 workers and represent a fifth of national energy consumption (18%). They are medium-large sized companies concentrated in the north, but they also have a significant presence in some industrial districts in the south, such as that of Taranto for the iron and steel industry. The sectors with the highest consumption shares, over 100 GWh – and with the largest companies – are metals, building materials and chemicals. In plastics, packaging and textiles, the largest share of consumption is due to companies with around 40 GW.

THE DISTRIBUTION

Cerved has calculated the savings that PPAs would bring to each sector. In absolute terms, considering the scenario with prices gradually normalized to pre-crisis levels, the podium is made up of the metals industry (392 million euros in three years), chemicals (376 million) and plastics (371). Considering the impact on profitability, the top three positions are occupied by publishing (10%), agri-food (8.9%), the dairy and meat industries.

