Remote working is good for the environment: for each smart working worker the emission of around 600 kilograms of carbon dioxide is avoided per year, 40% less. With considerable savings in terms of time (about 150 hours), distance traveled (3,500 km) and fuel (260 liters of petrol or 237 liters of diesel). This is stated by ENEA, which has just published in the international journal Applied Sciences the results of a study on the environmental impact of smart working in Rome, Turin, Bologna and Trento in the four-year period 2015-2018.

In Italy, transport is responsible for over 25% of the total national emissions of greenhouse gases, and almost all (93%) come from road transport, with cars making up the lion’s share (70%). Based on the answers of a sample of 1,269 agile workers in the public administration in the four cities examined, who use internal combustion private vehicles for commuting from home to work, every day of remote work would make it possible to avoid 6 kg of direct emissions atmosphere of CO2 and save 85 megajoules (MJ) of fuel per capita. The ENEA analysis also shows a reduction in nitrogen oxide per person per day (from 14.8 g in Trento to 7.9 g in Turin), carbon monoxide (from 38.9 g in Rome to 18 .7 g of Trento), of Pm10 (from 1.6 g of Rome to 0.9 g of Turin) and of Pm2.5 (from 1.1 g of Rome and Trento to 0.6 g of Turin).

On average, the workers in the sample observed by ENEA travel 35 kilometers a day, lasting 1 hour and 20 minutes. Rome is confirmed as the most critical city, with an average journey time of 2 hours (one worker out of 5 travels more than 100 km a day). In the capital, each person spends 82 hours a year in traffic. Finally, Trento is the city with the greatest use of private internal combustion vehicles for home-work travel (62.9%), followed by Rome (54.4%), Bologna (44.9%) and Turin (38.2 %).