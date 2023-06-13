Home » With the arrival of ChatGPT, Silicon Valley is reborn
With the arrival of ChatGPT, Silicon Valley is reborn

With the arrival of ChatGPT, Silicon Valley is reborn

As had already happened to Mark Twain, also in the case of Silicon Valley and California reports of their deaths have been shown to be greatly exaggerated. The advent of was enough ChatGPT, and all the noise caused by the AI ​​gold rush, per resurrect them in a few monthsthe. In fact, according to PitchBook data, relaunched by Washington Post, in the month of May alone, the pioneers of venture capital invested 11 billion dollars in start-ups in the sector, roughly a third of the Italian budget package.

