On the most important and iconic model of Nissan, the Qashqai, which in fact invented the crossover sector, one of the most unprecedented technical solutions of recent years is about to arrive, the e-Power which after its debut in Japan in 2017 arrives in Europe in the version updated to the needs of users of the Old Continent. Two engines, an electric with 190 hp and 330 Nm of torque that moves the wheels of the car and a 1,500 cc three-cylinder petrol with 158 hp that generates electricity to the battery. Here are the components of the e-Power, a brand new full hybrid on sale from October under the hood of the Nissan Qashqai.

The third series of Nissan Qashqai exhibits angular lines and consistent with the stylistic language of the most recent models of the Japanese house allied with the Renault group.

It is, to all intents and purposes, a technology patented by the Japanese brand that aims to combine the silence of an electric car with the convenience of a petrol car as you can fill up from the petrol station and not from a column. Not to mention the contribution of the system in terms of average consumption which, in fact, during the first driving test recorded an average distance of over 20 km with one liter. Technically, the petrol engine is a sort of range extender, the ideal solution for securing the electric range in terms of autonomy, but considered by the manufacturers as a useless addition since the energy transition goes towards pure electric. Compared to a traditional engine, the Qashqai e-Power being basically an electric one clicks firmly thanks to the torque available from zero rpm so that the thrust is full-bodied and linear. The soundproofing of the petrol unit is remarkable despite being a 3-cylinder and also the rolling of the tires does not bother.

On board we note the effort to offer digital technologies suitable for modern times such as the NissanConnect system with a 12.3 " screen, however, available only on the top version, on the others there is a valid 9 "with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

The merit is also of the speakers placed inside that transmit real frequencies contrary to those emitted by the engine which therefore cancel each other out for the benefit of driving comfort. To all this is added the good work of the shock absorbers and on the set-up in general which, having a long excursion, absorb the roughness of the road in a controlled manner. Not to mention the effective and gradual driving assistants who also provide their contribution. Behind the steering wheel there are no typical paddles to change gear since the Qashqai e-Power does not have a gearbox or to adjust the intensity of the engine brake, with the latter that can be calibrated on three levels by intervening either from the lever to the center of the tunnel which, if set to B, helps to recover energy without penalizing too much speed or by setting the so-called single pedal drive. In theory, this technology could allow you not to use the brake to slow down by dosing only the accelerator pedal.

This, however, is true to a certain extent since when the pedal is released, the e-Pedal does slow down the car but does not stop it completely. The new Qashqai e-Power can already be ordered at prices from 36,270 euros, 1,800 more than the mild hybrid petrol version with the same equipment which for the e-Power are 5: Acenta, Business, N-Connecta, Tekna and Teckna + with the difference in prices between base and top of the range of approximately 9 thousand euros. The approved hybrid e-Power can benefit from free parking on the blue lines and access to restricted traffic areas according to the directives of the various Italian cities.