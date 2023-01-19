Listen to the audio version of the article

The theme is more of perspective, but in the meantime the alarm has been sounded. Because the gradual repayment of funds linked to the TLTROs will inevitably push Italian banks to find new sources of funding to continue making loans. But this, also given the imminent maturity of some bonds issued, will most likely translate into higher refinancing costs, in light of the recent increase in interest rates.

To highlight the risks for the sector is Dbrs Morningstar, who in a report…