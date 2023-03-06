Listen to the audio version of the article

Three days. Over 2 thousand kilometers. Six Nations crossed. Ten stages for recharging. And two driven models: Mercedes EQE and EQS suv.

An experience that catapulted us into the world of electricity. Proof of what could happen to everyone from 2035, i.e. from when manufacturers will sell only electric cars at least according to what has been decided by the EU (but pending the final vote). Electric cars, yes, but a capillary recharging network is also needed, allowing you to travel with lithium ions in serenity. We have opted to rely on the fast pan-European Ionity network.

The journey: from Milan to Oslo

An intense three days, as if some friends decided to take a car for a trip to the North. We left Milan aware that it would be a physically demanding experience (being in the car for about 25 hours in three days is no cakewalk) but also very interesting that it would open the doors of the electric car to Europe. Unfortunately we have not tested the Italian network (there will be a way) as we left the Lombard capital with the car already with 100% battery which would have taken us safely to the first indicated station. In fact, those traveling by electric vehicle (just like those using a thermal car) don’t stop at all the available stations but only where necessary and the navigation system, by setting a destination, already provides indications on where to recharge.

On the first day we drove the EQE 350+ around 750 km using 210 kWh with three stops for charging (the first one was the longest and we used it for lunch) for a total of around an hour and a half . While on the second day we left Künzell (Germany) aboard the EQS suv arriving in Copenhagen (Denmark) in the evening after about 900 km by car, four stops, 240 kWh consumed and two and a half hours of stops to recharge. Finally, the last stage took us from Copenhagen to Oslo (Norway) aboard EQE for a total of just over 600 km traveled and 180 kWh consumed. Charging times are around an hour and a half. In total we therefore consumed about 630 kWh which in terms of price cost us about 371.70 euros (prices relating to the Mercedes L tariff season ticket).

Recharge: timing and autonomy

Great interest has been reserved for recharging. We traveled using the Ionity network (Mercedes partner which is one of the operators available in Mercedes Me) which is the most extensive in Europe with power up to 350 kW which has more than 450 recharging areas with over 2 thousand recharging points distributed in 24 European countries. In the coming years, the number of Ionity-branded charging areas is expected to rise to more than a thousand, with over 7,000 charging points by 2025. Our stops have not always been the same, also because we have calculated the kilometers needed from time to time upon reaching the next column. In fact, always recharging at 100% is not necessary, indeed it wastes more time since the car recharges at high speed up to 80% and then starts to slow down, going from over 100 kW to about half. This means that those who travel electric over long distances must pay attention to calculating the kilometers between stages and the energy required. To give a few examples, when we most needed to recharge, we made 84 kWh in just over 40 minutes. While for short 7 kWh recharges we only needed 10 minutes. The average journey (taking into account two models and very different roads) was around 24.7 kWh/100 km.

Electric cars: EQE driving impressions

But let’s get to know the models we drove on this electric adventure through Europe. Most of the kilometers traveled were on board the EQE 350+, the lithium-ion sedan which with a 215 kW (292 hp) electric motor powered by a 90.56 kWh lithium-ion battery which allows you to travel up to at 654 km, Wltp approval data. The on-board charger is 170 kW. The car is spacious and comfortable with numerous on-board amenities that allow you to travel long distances in relaxation. Driver assistance systems allow you to set adaptive cruise control. However, our car had a malfunction of the lane maintenance system but in any case the hands on the wheel are mandatory. Both front and rear passengers have legroom, and there is a climate management display behind. The list price for the tested version starts at around 85 thousand euros. Electric cars: driving impressions of the EQS suv Climbing aboard the EQS suv it feels like being in a traveling living room. The tested version is the 450 4Matic, equipped with a permanent magnet electric motor for a total power of 265 kW (360 hp) fed by a 108.4 kWh battery which allows for a declared range of up to 613 km (cycle wltp). The recharging times vary according to the power of the column but, above all, from the on-board charger which on this model reaches 200 kW but which we have actually seen it charge up to 180 kW which is already very good. At the front there is the hyperscreen, i.e. a large arched display that covers almost the entire surface between the two A-pillars and consists of three monitors which, being arranged under a common cover glass, are visually perceived as a single screen . The navigation and all on-board systems can be controlled from the central display and the display in front of the passenger. But that’s not all, the rear passengers also have a dedicated display from which they can access some activities but the driver’s authorization is required for many others. Again, the ride was pleasant and comfortable, with rear passengers also having the option of heating the seats as well as getting a nice massage. The list price of this version starts at around 167 thousand euros.