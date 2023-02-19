The odyssey of looking for the control unit for the electric car

Appreciations, criticisms, arguments, questions and doubts. There letter from our Modenese reader, who told Truth&Business your own odyssey in looking for a charging station for the electric cararoused a almost “football” debate with opposing supporters between those who defend the green revolution to the sword and those who remain faithful to traditional engines. In reality, a large number of comments were placed in an intermediate position, i.e. in favor of an increase in electric vehicles provided, however, that first the country to equip itself with a network of recharging stations adapted to the needs of motorists.

But before going into the comments let us briefly recall the story of the reader. The Emilian manager intending to go electric had decided to focus on one Newly developed BMW 7 Series. On the test day of the new super car he went from Modena to Milan account of the declared independence from home and work commitments. In reality, perhaps due to a too sporty driving, it was suddenly nin the Lombard capital with a charge of 20%. From here the via crucis looking for a refueling unit. After various vicissitudes with plants occupied, out of order, or inaccessible, the reader was saved only by the kindness of the BMW dealer in Milan who made his internal control units available to him. Hence the stop (not short) for recharging and final decision to buy a BMW 7 Series yes but diesel.

This is the story. And here is the thought of our readers starting from Rimini G. Calbucci who writes to us: “I agree with the notable shortage of electric vehicle charging stations in Italy and I also agree that the Fast charging times and also that the few that are there are theirs stalls are not supervised by any police authority in order that internal combustion engine vehicles cannot be parked”.

“It should also be noted – underlines Calbucci – that electric vehicles do not pollute the atmosphere but pollute the environment with their spent batteries that their maximum longevity, as reported to me by several dealers, is much shorter than the one declared. Furthermore, with the winter cold, the batteries of electric vehicles easily go out of tune and it is not at all certain that every owner of green cars has a garage or a shelter that is heated or at least repaired”. “In addition, to date – continues the reader from Romagna – the mileage of a vehicle battery charge certainly does not equal that of internal combustion engine vehicles”.

“Personally, for the aforementioned reasons, I am strongly against the electric vehicle”, concludes Calbucci, interpreting other readers who have written to us. Luigi P. from Vicenza, like others, emphasizes the fact that “more than electric I’m more interested in the hydrogen engine or, alternatively, to methane or LPG gas traction. However, I don’t understand why to focus everything only on batteries and electrics”.

The reader is of a very different opinion G. Candolfi who judges very negatively the behavior of “this entrepreneur who casually uses (the term in the letter was different…) a electric vehicle by pulling it to maximum power on the motorway without knowing where the charging points are”.

Of different opinion L. Coccoletti which focuses on the price of electric vehicles. “For our family of four – she writes – I have always chosen spacious small cars. Among other things, the prices in the range that interests me have dropped a lot and even with my low budget I make quality choices. I belong to the generation that has believed in ecology since I was young. The problem though are the prices of electric cars are really not very green“.