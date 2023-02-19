The odyssey of looking for the control unit for the electric car
Appreciations, criticisms, arguments, questions and doubts. There letter from our Modenese reader, who told Truth&Business your own odyssey in looking for a charging station for the electric cararoused a almost “football” debate with opposing supporters between those who defend the green revolution to the sword and those who remain faithful to traditional engines. In reality, a large number of comments were placed in an intermediate position, i.e. in favor of an increase in electric vehicles provided, however, that first the country to equip itself with a network of recharging stations adapted to the needs of motorists.
But before going into the comments let us briefly recall the story of the reader. The Emilian manager intending to go electric had decided to focus on one Newly developed BMW 7 Series. On the test day of the new super car he went from Modena to Milan account of the declared independence from home and work commitments. In reality, perhaps due to a too sporty driving, it was suddenly nin the Lombard capital with a charge of 20%. From here the via crucis looking for a refueling unit. After various vicissitudes with plants occupied, out of order, or inaccessible, the reader was saved only by the kindness of the BMW dealer in Milan who made his internal control units available to him. Hence the stop (not short) for recharging and final decision to buy a BMW 7 Series yes but diesel.
This is the story. And here is the thought of our readers starting from Rimini G. Calbucci who writes to us: “I agree with the notable shortage of electric vehicle charging stations in Italy and I also agree that the Fast charging times and also that the few that are there are theirs stalls are not supervised by any police authority in order that internal combustion engine vehicles cannot be parked”.
“It should also be noted – underlines Calbucci – that electric vehicles do not pollute the atmosphere but pollute the environment with their spent batteries that their maximum longevity, as reported to me by several dealers, is much shorter than the one declared. Furthermore, with the winter cold, the batteries of electric vehicles easily go out of tune and it is not at all certain that every owner of green cars has a garage or a shelter that is heated or at least repaired”. “In addition, to date – continues the reader from Romagna – the mileage of a vehicle battery charge certainly does not equal that of internal combustion engine vehicles”.
“Personally, for the aforementioned reasons, I am strongly against the electric vehicle”, concludes Calbucci, interpreting other readers who have written to us. Luigi P. from Vicenza, like others, emphasizes the fact that “more than electric I’m more interested in the hydrogen engine or, alternatively, to methane or LPG gas traction. However, I don’t understand why to focus everything only on batteries and electrics”.
The reader is of a very different opinion G. Candolfi who judges very negatively the behavior of “this entrepreneur who casually uses (the term in the letter was different…) a electric vehicle by pulling it to maximum power on the motorway without knowing where the charging points are”.
Of different opinion L. Coccoletti which focuses on the price of electric vehicles. “For our family of four – she writes – I have always chosen spacious small cars. Among other things, the prices in the range that interests me have dropped a lot and even with my low budget I make quality choices. I belong to the generation that has believed in ecology since I was young. The problem though are the prices of electric cars are really not very green“.
Detailed is the email of Ivan Munar who claims to own two electric cars. “I’m sincerely surprised to hear a person who appears serious and proactive has had such a negative experience regarding the electric car – he writes -. The reality is not that, of course it takes a small dose of will to switch to electric now, but it can be done easily. It just is essential to learn how to manage itit’s not like using a thermal car, you can’t expect to leave the dealership and hope that the car doesn’t run out, you can’t exploit supercar performance and marvel that the estimated average on the real use does not inform us that continuing in that way autonomy will be reduced”.
“In short, you can go electric, but you have to be ready in the initial period to understand the system, an inevitable path even in 3 years, it’s a different way of understanding the car – says the reader – I don’t know specifically the autonomy of the BMW in question but assuming 450 km and using it as a normal car for 260 working days a year means traveling 117,000 km without ever charging at the road columns except occasionally”.
F.R. finally, he puts the emphasis on a topic dealt with in many emails. “I read with interest the story about the new BMW electric car – she writes – e I totally agree with the observations contained in the letter: it seems to me that still a capillary electric recharging network is largely lacking as are gas stations now. However, I wondered why the motorist did not opt for a hybrid car“.
In fact, the little more than 30,000 switchboards in Italy are in most cases located around the big cities and especially in the north, especially in Lombardy. Given the via crucis of the motorist right in Milan, an area in theory among the best served, the letter highlights the issue even more of a transition to electric power not made with ultimatums (such as that of the European Union on the stop to the sale of diesel and petrol cars from 2035) but which takes into account the real infrastructural situations. Village. Likewise, the theme of the prices of green cars is not secondary.
In any case, whoever wants to intervene in the debate write to us. We will give everyone a voice.