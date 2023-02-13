Listen to the audio version of the article

m

garden a king, if he makes another! Here is the concept that inspired the birth of the Ineos Grenadier in the mind of Sir Jim Ratcliff, the richest man in the United Kingdom at the head of the Ineos Group, a mega-conglomerate with a turnover of 60 billion euros, at the head of which is the second world player of chemistry. Indeed, the Grenadier is a Doc off-road destined to occupy the place vacated by the old Land Rover Defender 110 from which it also draws ideas for its look to contrast, in particular, the Jeep Wrangler, the Mercedes G-Class and the Toyota Land Cruiser. Grenadier was born from the dream of Sir Ratcliff who, a car and off-road enthusiast, wanted a vehicle that had the qualities of the legendary Defender, which Land Rover had stopped producing and so he decided to make it himself, on the strength of his enormous assets (17 billion dollars) and the capabilities of its group companies. After a five-year gestation during which it also passed through the halls of the London Court which excluded any point of contact with the mother of all Land Rovers, the first Ineos Automotive model arrives in Station Wagon car and Utility Wagon truck versions with interior for two or five seats on sale at prices starting from 78,000 and 68,000 euros respectively. Next year the double cab pick-up variant will also arrive and later on the hydrogen version, but an electric crossover will be introduced in the Ineos range first.

The project started from scratch and was set up to create an unstoppable off-road vehicle, suitable for heavy tasks and easily repairable, but also capable of performing adequately on asphalt. Magna Steyr, a specialist in the 4×4 sector, was involved in the development, taking particular care of the four-wheel drive and the general tuning, opting for oversized components suitable for demanding use and choosing leading suppliers. Grenadier is based on a newly designed frame with side members from the Portuguese Gestamp to which rigid axles designed and manufactured by the Italian Carraro are anchored. The Brembo brakes and the Frap steering components are also Made in Italy, while the 3-litre 6-cylinder BMW petrol engines with 286 horsepower and biturbodiesel with 249 horsepower are German, the eight-speed ZF automatic transmission combined with the to the Bosch electronic components and the front seats signed by Recaro.

4.90 meters long, 1.93 meters wide, 2 meters high and with a wheelbase of 2.92 meters, the Grenadier has an imposing appearance accentuated by the squared line which facilitates driving in narrow sections and which offers characteristic angles for off-road which, together with the ground clearance of 26.4 cm and the long suspension travel, make it possible to overcome the most marked irregularities on dirt roads. Furthermore, the body integrates useful devices such as the rails on the sides for anchoring tables or cans and the electrical sockets camouflaged in the anchorages of the roof rails already connected to free switches in the passenger compartment. The large size of the Grenadier is combined with a very large passenger compartment and boot, which in the case of the car version has a capacity ranging from 1,152 to 2,035 litres, while in that of the truck versions it is 1,255 and 2,088 litres. furnished with a style that combines suggestions of the past with modern solutions: the all physical switches are on the central console and on the aeronautical-style one hanging from the pavilion, in front of the steering wheel there is a small display that offers only warning lights, in the center of the dashboard there is ‘is the 12.3” one of the infotainment system which integrates the navigator for off-roading, wireless mirroring for devices and instrumentation, which however is not easily consultable.

On the road, the petrol Grenadier offers a good level of comfort, thanks also to the silence and the linear and prompt delivery of the 6-cylinder also due to the diligence of the automatic gearbox. Despite having to deal with the mass of 2.7 quintals and a steering that is not a champion of readiness as off-road standards impose, the dynamism is reassuring. Identical sensation on the impervious off-road stretches of the Scottish Highlands, because the Grenadier proved to be unstoppable on the soapiest mud, in the deep and irregular ruts of the moors, obedient on the steepest descents, determined both on the treacherous rocky bottoms and in the fords thanks to the watertightness up to to 80 centimetres.