with the rains gold returns from the rivers in California

Heavy rains bring the return of Eldorado as a dowry

Albert Fausel has been digging the riverbeds of Placerville for decades for gold. After the torrential rains that hit California during the winter, the task has never been easier. “There are a lot of new places to find gold this year,” explained the 40-year-old, armed with a wetsuit, snorkel and paddle.

“Mother nature did a good job with these floods… she moved new material.” After ten minutes of exploring the creek bottom, downstream of the Sierra Nevada mountains, small glittering pebbles suddenly appear in the middle of the clayey soil. Albert sifts on a small plastic tray. There is no getting rich with these little stones, which prospectors call “fly droppings”. There are perhaps fifty dollars of possible revenues: but the treasure hunt is now on.

California has had an unusually rainy winter

Severe thunderstorms, sometimes very close together, have caused rainfall close to records in some regions. In addition to the damage and floods caused, these billions of liters of water that fell from the sky they permanently swelled streams and rivers whose flow had been significantly reduced by the drought that has been affecting the American West for 20 years. Enough, however, to bring out the yellow metal still present in the ground and re-propose the myth of the Gold Rush immortalized by Hollywood cinematographic stories.

“We’re talking alluvial gold now,” he explains Barron Brandon, which operates the Cosumnes Ranch near the Cosumnes River. “When the rains are abundant, they clean the banks of the rivers and they flow faster thus bringing gold”, explains the geologist. This year, Placerville, located in the heart of El Dorado County approximately 70 miles from Sacramento, brings the past to life.

In the city, all businesses play on this golden promise

There is Gold Insurance, Gold Artists Nation Gallery or Antique Gold Jewelers. One of the leading hotels still retains the saloon atmosphere of pioneer times and their dreams of fortune. A memory that allows the region to still live on tourism.

Most of the gold was mined at the peak of the search, but recent rains are bringing new curious to the city. Frequented by dozens of school groups, the Placerville museum however, it reminds young and old that the search for Eldorado has never been easy. Between violence, alcohol and scams, many emigrants died penniless in the region.