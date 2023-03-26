Listen to the audio version of the article

Lexus goes from electrification of hybrid to pure electric with the RZ 450e. If in fact the premium Toyota brand made history in 2004 with the hybrid RX 400h, in 2020 it presented the electric UX 300e and more recently the new NX and RX with their respective plug-in hybrid versions, the newcomer is the first Lexus to be born electric on the e-Tnga platform to aim to sell only zero-emission cars in 2035, bringing forward the deadline to 2030 for Europe.

The RZ 450e is 4,805 mm long and has SUV coupé shapes with a cx of 0.29. The passenger compartment is refined, well made with soft but environmentally friendly materials, and marked by omotenashi (Japanese hospitality) furthermore the trunk has a good capacity (522-1,451 litres) even if it lacks handles to fold down the backrest which can be divided only 60/40 does not have a trap door for skis while the compartment for charging cables is large and comfortable.

The infotainment system with cloud navigation has a 14” screen, wireless Apple Carplay and can be completed with a Mark Levinson audio system. The electric handles lock from the inside if a cyclist or a car passes alongside, providing safety whose equipment can also count on 9 airbags (including the central one), the tiredness sensor that looks into our eyes and a series of assistance that allow for level 2 autonomous driving and can be updated over-the-air.

The battery with 96 prismatic cells and Nmc622 chemistry has a capacity of 71.4 kWh which is guaranteed at 90% for at least 10 years and is recharged at 11 kW in alternating current and 150 kW in continuous current. So solutions that aim to confirm the trust won by a manufacturer that has been making cars with batteries and electric motors for 25 years. The promised range is over 400 km and, to guarantee its constancy in all seasons, there are radiant panels for the legs of the front passengers and the roof in heat-reflecting electrochromic glass which reduce the work of the heat pump air conditioning.

Two engines: 150 kW front and 80 kW rear with a total power of 230 kW and 435 Nm, driven by Direct4, a torque distribution system which, in addition to improving traction, aims to limit load transfers between two axles for the benefit of road behaviour, safety, comfort and also energy recovery, adjustable to 4 positions using the paddles on the steering wheel.