The dangers one runs without trust

The greatest danger that the banking-financial system runs is felt when trust fails. This missing creates panic. Prelude to the end. It doesn’t happen suddenly or by accident. The gestation is long and is the result of a criminal speculative incompetence. Make lots of money and quickly. Risk is the independent variable that is not perceived or in any case hidden.

The blame for a default falls on the responsible management. Often victim of drug fumes which is like gas. It kills without perceiving its smell. The crisis of one (or more) American and Swiss banks have raised fears of a domino effect that probably won’t occur. European and especially Italian banks are now well structured in terms of assets and liabilities. They are subject to strict regulations, even if sometimes bureaucratically obtuse.

The ECB turn off the microphones

In our Continent the ECB, causing inflation by costs and not by economic overheating, has exacerbated the cost of money with a violent swerve. Until a few weeks ago sold below zero. We have stated it several times and we will not tire of repeating it without being cloying. When savings are humbled, the “déluge” begins. The storm. The rumors have intensified these days. Hit financial returns. Which? If these arise from speculative transactions agree. But this is not about savings.

The real one, solemnly “guaranteed and protected” in Article 47 of the Constitution, is the result of individual behavior. From ant not from cicada. Savings form the backbone that supports the body of the state; identifies the wisdom of a people who, while open to any information technology, have in their DNA the peasant philosophy of hay in the farmhouse. For several years the buildup was scarred. Wounds take time to heal. The sudden increase in interest rates does not generate greater protection. It produces losses where portfolios are full of bonds at near-zero interest rates. Which do not yield, suffer inflation and, reduced their market value, create losses in the event of sales. Maybe necessary.

Switzerland acted quickly with the merger of Credit Suisse into UBS. Washington has guaranteed savers the protection of their deposits. The ECB will hopefully turn off the microphones. The economy is struggling with proclamations blocking investments in need of debt. Italy has a record public debt and a high level of private savings. For years, before the payment of interest, it has been in primary surplus. However, the blanket is short. Pandemic and war have dropped the ace.

What does Italy need today

After years the country has a political government decreed by the voters. In opposition the minority. Democracy, according to Churchill is the “worst form of government except for all the other forms that have been tried …”, needs that the majority and the opposition confront each other, even passionately, in the political arena. As long as you avoid no regardless. Which hurt more than bad determinations. The geo-political moment is worrying.

Those who, calling the squares to rally, throw expensive petrol on the fire, realize this. Democracy means competition. This is loyal if there is respect and not vulgarity, even on television, not worthy of a people who know how to save money. Even when, paradoxically, it is difficult to link lunch with dinner. Trust soothes the pain of sacrifice that must be faced to defeat it, not to suffer it.