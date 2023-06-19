With the super hybrid 499P Ferrari reinvented its history at Le Mans

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Ferrari you don’t expect, the one capable of an authentic masterpiece such as overwhelmingly winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans of the centenary and restarting a common thread more than 50 years later. Here is the 499P that generates continuity between a prestigious past and a future that still needs to be written, but which now promises well. Few would have said it. And yet in Maranello they believed in it right away.

The secret? A concentrate of organization and skill to which has been added the cynicism that always distinguishes those who run to win and not just to participate. A challenge that began with the clamorous announcement of the Cavallino’s return to endurance racing, kept in great secrecy until the end, and then the surprise with the unusual list of riders: no high-sounding names, but two veterans like Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado plus a few young perhaps underestimated like Antonio Giovinazzi for the #51 plus Antonio Fuoco twice poleman and Miguel Molina to Nicklas Niensen for the #50, all or almost all from the Ferrari school.

Then the 499P presented at the brand’s Finali Mondiali at the Imola racetrack. Designed from scratch, it is an all-wheel drive with two engines, one internal combustion, the 3-litre V6, the same as the 296 GTB on the rear axle, and the other electric. The combined power is around 700 hp, with the battery pack having a voltage of 800 Volts. The Ferrari Style Center team led by Flavio Manzoni worked on the design, joined by the technical director Ferdinando Cannizzo and then the manager of GT sports activities Antonio Coletta. A team capable of getting the most out of the 499P, which is very fast on its own, without incurring in accidents or errors, to which the ability of Pier Guidi has been added, a master in putting in constant and very fast laps both in the dry and in the wet . So much so that now after the 24 Hours the aim will also be for the WEC world title.

There is no doubt that victory at Le Mans will give a further boost to the electrification of Ferrari’s road-going model range. A journey that began in Formula 1 fourteen years ago and then adopted on sports cars in 2013 with the LaFerrari. Supported by the development of hybrid technology which has made it possible to expand the Ferrari offer with 4 new models with this solution in the last 4 years, all welcomed by an incredible market demand. Based on this racing tradition and with the support of a wider experience on the technical front, Ferrari is now planning the first exclusively electric car which will arrive in 2025, expected as a real milestone in the history of the Maranello brand.

But the renewal of the brand that will pass not only from the powertrain, but also from technology with an ever greater focus on the driving experience still linked to performance, but now also to everything that surrounds the driver and passenger. In fact, Ferrari has recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Samsung Display, one of the many divisions of the Korean giant to ensure curved screens with OLED technology. Of the monitors that stand out for their low weight, after all the reduction of masses is at the top of the priorities of a sports brand like Ferrari. In the luxury sector it is now essential to bring the quality of life on board to ever higher levels. In short, a real paradigm shift, both on the track and on the road.