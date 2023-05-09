With this income, single parents belong to the top ten percent

Statistically speaking, those who raise a child alone are much more likely to be at risk of poverty. Westend61 via Getty

Single parents with a child under the age of 14 have a median net income of 1740 euros. Compared to the total population, they are in the bottom quarter, while the top ten percent of single parents have the standard of living of a single person with 2430 euros net per month. You are in the top ten percent of single parents with a child under the age of 14 from 3155 euros a month. Anyone who has a child over the age of 14 belongs to the top ten percent with a net monthly income of 3,640 euros or more.

Sea a study by the Bertelsmann Foundation single-parent families in Germany are most affected by poverty, with 43 percent considered low-income. Single parents with a child under the age of 14 have a median net income of just 1740 euros.

According to the calculations of the economic research institute IW, this corresponds to the standard of living of a single person with a monthly net income of 1338 euros for each household member – in this case the single parent and their child. Compared to the total population, they are in the bottom quarter with this income. That means 77 percent of the population is richer. The top ten percent of single parents, on the other hand, have just the standard of living of a single person with a net income of 2430 euros per month.

With a child under the age of 14, however, you only belong to the top ten percent of single parents with top earners from 3155 euros net per month. If you raise a child alone who is over 14 years old, you are only in the top ten percent from a monthly net income of 3640 euros. After all, the money has to be enough for two people. Compared to the total population, the top ten percent of single parents are in the top third.

The bottom quarter of single parents with a child under the age of 14 starts at 1320 euros net. Translated into needs-weighted net income, parent and child achieve the standard of living of a single person with 1015 net – only eleven percent of the total population get even less.

The comparison with couples without children is even more stark: 94 percent have a higher standard of living than the bottom quarter of single parents with a child under 14, and as many as 86 percent of couples without children are wealthier than the median single parent.