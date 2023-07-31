With this pitch deck, Myflexbox secured 75 million

They want to conquer the German market with their parcel stations: The Myflexbox founders (from left to right) Lukas Wieser, Jonathan Grothaus and Peter Klima. Myflexbox

A central parcel pick-up station where any delivery service can deposit deliveries to save time and travel. That was the idea that Munich’s Lukas Wieser, Jonathan Grothaus and Peter Klima came up with in 2018. Their neutral Myflexbox locker system is reminiscent of the DHL parcel stations – only in white instead of yellow.

It is based on open API software with which operating systems from different providers can be quickly connected. The startup is a spin-off from the Austrian energy and grid provider Salzburg AG, where the founders previously worked as product development managers for several years.

