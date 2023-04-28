Withholding Tax Broker: Declarative or Administered Regime?

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

If you are wondering what are the best withholding agent brokers to be able to invest in bonds, stocks, forex ed ETF, you are in the right place. Today we talk about this very topic.

In fact, I want to help you clarify, since there are many broker online and it is normal to get confused and have many doubts about it.

So, keep reading because we will find out both which platforms are the best and, above all, how to choose between administered regime e declarative.

What is meant by withholding broker?

Let’s start with a definition for clarity. When we talk about broker withholding agent we mean an intermediary who proposes the administered savings regime.

This allows the investor to delegate the management of taxation to the intermediary: it will be the latter, in fact, to calculate, declare e deposit all taxes generated during the investment activity.

Therefore, the responsibility for the calculations for the taxation of the capital gain and the responsibility for the payment belong to the intermediary, and not to the investor.

How does it work?

The brokers go to calculate the capital gains not capital losses on each single operation:

the tax of 26% is withheld on the financial capital gain;

capital losses are used to offset future capital gains (within a maximum period of 4 years).

The Italian tax system establishes that, in order to offer the administered savings regime to investors, the broker must have a permanent establishment on the Italian territory.

Therefore, all those who do not have an office, or a branch that allows compliance with this requirement, will not be able to act as withholding agents.

This means that well-known online brokers such as Plus500, Degiro or eToro do not fall into the category.

But then, which ones are the best? Let’s see it!

The best withholding agent brokers

Now that we have introduced the topic, let’s get to the point: here is the list which, in my opinion, reflects the quality requirements:

direct;

Fineco Bank;

Webank;

BG Saxo;

ActivTrades;

IG Markets.

Let’s spend a few words for each of them.

direct

This broker has been operating since 1996, and is considered one of the first in Italy to have dealt with online trading, starting in 1998, when it launched the digital platform.

When opening the account you can choose between the administered regime and the declarative regimeThere are no account opening, closing or maintenance costs. In fact, the use of proprietary platforms is always free.

Con direct you can dedicate yourself in particular to the purchase of Italian shares, since the commissions for this category of securities are low. Investments in ETFs are also interesting and profitable.

As for commissions, Directa is the most advantageous among the Italian brokers: find the full review here.

Fineco Bank

Let’s start the analysis from Phinecus. It is the best known and most used, since it has an advantage that makes it appreciated: it is a reliable institution, since it is owned by Unicredit. Fineco is also regulated by Consobanother element of guarantee.

Furthermore, it uses a usable and intuitive platform: being able to have investment and banking services in a single platform it is a feature much appreciated by users.

Investors rely on it both to carry out an accumulation plan with ETF o investment fundsboth for buy bonds o actions.

The most obvious disadvantage is that the commissions to be paid are higher than those offered by other online brokers, not counting the fixed costs related to account management.

Precisely for these reasons, Fineco could be a suitable broker for you only if you have a lot of capital to invest.

Here you can learn more about the services offered by Fineco.

Webank

Webank also occupies a prominent role among the substitute brokers set up. We are talking about an online bank controlled by the group Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM), very popular with savers.

It is a well-known bank, also regulated by Consob: As in the case of Fineco, even with Webank you can have banking services and trading services within a single account.

The platform is also in this case of an excellent level; through it you can access a wide range of financial instruments.

The commissions they are advantageous on Italian shares and on ETFs, however we are still talking about figures that are not exactly advantageous for those with small capital.

Here you can find the review.

The next broker we talk about boasts slightly lower commissions.

BG Saxo (ex BlinckBank)

BG Saxo is a Dutch online bank.

This bank operates in five European countries, including Italy. In our country it has had an office in Milan since 2012, and therefore since then it has been able to exercise the function of withholding agent.

The bank offers access to more 50 world markets: You can use this withholding broker to invest or trade stocks, ETFs, bonds, investment funds, and so on.

I costs account maintenance are zero, while the commissions of trading they are characterized by a digressive structure and are within the average of the financial industry.

To meet the needs of small investors, the profile was created “Mini Trader Italy”, which instead has a variable commission structure of 0.17% (min. €2.5) for the Italian cash markets.

If you decide to rely on this, you can choose between two trading platforms:

Investor: the choice of self investors. The platform offers a unique investment experience, which allows investors to learn about the most important market trends and to discover the investment solutions recommended by Banca Generali and Saxo Bank analysts;

TraderGO: it is aimed at demanding traders, therefore at expert traders who want to invest both in simple products and in OTC derivatives. The platform is reliable, fast and also truly supports all products and all asset classes.

Here you can learn more.

ActivTrades

This is a broker among those who are withholding agents, which falls into the category Market Maker. Means that ActivTraders allows you to trade only through CFDs and does not offer direct access to financial exchanges.

This broker is licensed and supervised by the FCA (which is the official financial regulatory body in the UK, where it originated). Thanks to the headquarters in Milan, it also allows us to operate in Italy.

It offers quite a few financial products, albeit limited to CFD): in the package you find actions, ETF, Forex, materie results, cryptocurrencies e indexes.

You can operate with leverage (maximum 1:30) and this is suitable if you want to try your hand at daytrading or swing trading.

The proprietary web platform it’s easy to use and you can even download the app.

As for commissions, they are low, and account maintenance costs are payable only starting from the second year of inactivity of the account.

Find out more here!

IG Markets

In the end, IG Markets is an international broker regulated by the FCA, which offers the withholding agent service for Italian customers who request it.

This broker is among the first in the rankings for volumes traded and for the competitiveness of the trading conditions on CFD.

It offers different types of accounts with execution of orders e professional trading platformsall testable through the different conti demo.

IG is a broker structured to meet the needs of trader of any level, but precisely because of the size of the markets offered, I recommend it to the more experienced.

You can learn more here.

Brokers who DO NOT act as a withholding agent

Here are the brokers who do not perform the function of withholding agent.

Degiro: as in the case of foreign online brokers without headquarters in Italy, with this broker you cannot take advantage of this function. In fact, it applies declarative regime . In any case, Degiro relies on a firm of accountants in our country, so customers can request a pre-compiled Single Model for the payment of taxes. I have wrote the review here .

In fact, it applies . In any case, Degiro relies on a firm of accountants in our country, so customers can request a pre-compiled Single Model for the payment of taxes. I have . eToro : eToro also operates only with a declaratory regime and not with an administered regime. Find the review here .

: eToro also operates only with a declaratory regime and not with an administered regime. . Interactive Brokers : not even he operates with an administered regime, but only with a declaratory regime. Here is my review .

: not even he operates with an administered regime, but only with a declaratory regime. . Plus500: another very famous platform that allows you to operate in a declarative regime.

Administered regime or declaratory regime: which one to choose?

Both tax regimes have advantages and disadvantages. Indeed, the administered regime offers the investor a certain stability since the broker bears all the tax burdens.

Instead, the declarative regime allows tax optimization which can lead to paying less tax.

How to take advantage of the declaratory regime to have greater advantages

As I told you, the declaratory regime can bring tax advantages especially if you carry out many operations or otherwise trade: in this case, in fact, having to pay taxes the following year can be really interesting.

The big problem that arises in these cases is that the administered platforms, generally Italian, have very high commissions while the cheaper ones are foreign.

For years this aspect has held back millions of investors but recently a new reality has appeared on the Italian market which promises to definitively solve the problem.

I’m talking about MoneyViz, start-up fintech Italian that allows you to have control of your investments and helps you in the management of tax aspects with a system that is very simple to use and above all convenient.

To learn more, take a look at mine full review.

Conclusions

I wanted to make one overview dedicated to the world of withholding tax brokeralso spending a few words on brokers who, not having their headquarters in Italy, cannot position themselves as such.

Personally I always think that trying to save on various costs is important and unfortunately take advantage of the “features” withholding agent involves some extra expense.

Much depends on the operations: if you are an investor who carries out few operations but with a large average amount, the administered regime is decidedly convenient.

If you make multiple transactions and feel penalized by the commissions of platforms such as Fineco, I suggest you take a look at Moneyviz because it is the only service that really solves the problem efficiently allowing you to access the declarative regime without major problems.

