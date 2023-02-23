The countdown has begun. Of course, the application of the new EU regulation on the sustainable use of pesticides has been postponed by a few months but if no changes are made, Italy, as requested by Brussels, will have to reduce the use of pesticides by 62% and those more dangerous. The problem? According to research by Nomisma, however, in the absence of defense there would be a drop of 70% for durum wheat yields, 62% for oil and as much as 81% for sauce tomatoes, 84% for rice and 87% for corn, “indispensable to animal husbandry on which our Made in Italy depends”, explains Cristiano Fini, the president of CIA-Agricoltori italiani, which commissioned the research. From his point of view, therefore, corrective measures are also needed because “he has already started the process of reducing pesticides (-38%), uses 45% of products allowed in organic farming and can hit the target of 25% of organic surfaces at 2030, with 2.2 million hectares already converted and a waste of another 900,000 hectares to reach the final goal of 3.1 million hectares”.

A position also shared by Uniceb. For Clara Fossato, general secretary of the Italian Union of the meat chain, “thinking of reducing the use of plant protection products without carrying out a socio-economic impact assessment is a short-sighted choice. The risk is to further undermine the productivity of Italian agriculture, already exposed to the crises of recent years”. What to do then? Looking to the future, “innovation is the key factor for guaranteeing real sustainability. The integrated use of available technologies is the way to go to favor agricultural production development and implement the Farm to Fork principles with a view to sustainability which must not only be environmental, but also economic and social”.

This, indeed, is the future. In the immediate future, however, it is necessary to open a dialogue with the EU with the aim of “making environmental sustainability compatible with productivity. We have asked for further reflection on the use of pesticides”, explained the minister of agricultural policies and Italy’s position is clear: “We cannot imagine – continues Francesco Lollobrigida – a drastic reduction in pesticides, which serve to stem some pathologies, and at the same time not find alternative solutions with the risk of favoring nations that use pesticides in exponential compared to us”. And Antonio Tajani, Minister of Foreign Affairs, says he is convinced that Italy in Europe must defend itself “from an extremist environmentalism that does not take into account the real economy”.