The headquarters of Daily Fresh has recently moved from Wangjing, Beijing to Building 2, Borun Science and Technology Park, Shunyi District, 26 kilometers away. In the new office, the “freshness” of the decoration has not been exhausted, and an “earthquake” has struck.

The purpose of the relocation is to “save money”. I thought it was a last-ditch story, but unexpectedly it staged an “accident” that shocked the industry and beyond – this fresh food e-commerce company was irreversibly caught in a financial crisis.

On July 29, a reporter from “Daily Economic News” came to the new location of Daily Fresh Beijing Company and met Ms. Guo, a supplier who had come to ask for debts for 8 consecutive days and failed. She supplies lunch boxes to the Nanjing Department of Daily Fresh, and has been owed for seven months, totaling 320,000 yuan. In the WeChat group of suppliers where Ms. Guo is located, the solitaires of various suppliers are constantly beating.

Just one day ago (July 28), The “front-end warehouse” business, which is the foundation of daily excellence, was officially announced to be cut off, and then the recording of the “dissolution on site” meeting and screenshots of the resignation of many employees were released.

Even the daily excellent fresh side still responded on the same day: “Under the major goal of achieving profitability, the company has adjusted the pre-warehouse business, and the next-day delivery and other businesses will not be affected. Due to business adjustments, some employees have resigned, and the company At present, we are actively seeking all possible solutions to protect the rights and interests of employees to the greatest extent.”

Obviously, this business adjustment can no longer be described as “survival from a broken arm”. On the propaganda board of the company’s “struggle culture” erected at the front desk of the office, the warning “reverence for every penny” is particularly dazzling at this moment.

Everyday Youxian stands at the crossroads of life and death.

“dissolution”

Within 24 hours, things took a surprising turn.

On the morning of July 29, a reporter from “Daily Economic News” came to the office of Daily Fresh Beijing Shunyi. There are many people gathered around the park. The security guard in the park stopped the reporter and said that after receiving a notice, he had to swipe his face to enter, not even swiping his card.

Led by other staff in the park, the reporter came to the office building of Daily Fresh.

The 5-story building is already empty.Daily Youxian’s cooperative property has green plants in the packaging company, and the lights in the office area on the first floor are not turned on. The cooperative property told reporters that they “completed the last shift” to get wages, and Daily Youxian also owed a lot of money to their company.

The sofa at the reception was full of suppliers who came to demand payment.

The reporter saw in a supplier group, Within an hour, the number of members in the group increased by nearly 100. So far, Solitaire has come to the 87th place in the group’s final payment collection, and most of the arrears are between 400,000 and 1 million.

A Daily Youxian employee told reporters on the spot that their wages for June were delayed until the 28th of this month. As a result, after leaving get off work on the afternoon of the 27th, the company notified the company to work from home due to air reasons. Some colleagues wanted to come to the company to get a computer (for work) on the morning of the 28th, but found that the door of the company building was locked.

On the evening of July 28, the reporter saw that there were still plenty of fresh food and other categories on the Daily Youxian applet, but the Beijing area had been unable to submit orders. However, Xiaoxue (pseudonym), a consumer in Chengdu, found that Daily Youxian’s applet and app had been paralyzed, and repeated refreshes remained on the page that needed to be “reloaded”.

On July 28, Daily Youxian’s applet homepage released a service change notice. The delivery time was changed from the original fastest 30 minutes to only the fastest next day, and the delivery range is available nationwide. It is reported that, Every day, the 30-minute speed delivery business of U-Fresh has been shut down nationwide, and only the next-day delivery service remains.

In this regard, Daily Youxian responded to the “Daily Economic News”: “Under the major goal of achieving profitability, the company has adjusted the pre-positioning business, and the next-day delivery and other businesses will not be affected.”

On the morning of July 28, After the news that Daily Youxian Express was shut down was officially confirmed, layoffs were also started that afternoon. On the Maimai platform, the reporter saw a post from a netizen who was certified as a former employee of Daily Youxian: “The compensation for the last wave of layoffs of Daily Youxian has not been issued. The wages of the employees in June and July are gone. Social security payment cut off… High-level lost contact. “ In addition, according to Jiemian News, the reporter learned that as of now, there are still employees who have not paid their salaries in June and July, and the social security and provident funds have also been cut off. In this regard, Daily Excellent Fresh HRBP said, The social security provident fund in July will still be paid by the company, but it needs to be paid by itself in August. The supplementary payment priority of the social security provident fund will be higher than the salary.

Regarding news such as “company dissolution” and “employee resignation”, the staff of Daily Youxian responded that the company has adjusted its business and organization under the goal of achieving profitability. Businesses such as next-day delivery, smart market, and retail cloud will not be affected. Due to business adjustments, some employees have resigned. The company is currently actively seeking all possible solutions to protect the rights and interests of employees to the greatest extent.

The reporter of “Daily Economic News” also learned from the insiders of Daily Youxian that at 2 pm on the 28th, Daily Youxian held an online meeting, Inform the participating employees that the new round of financing has not yet been received, and that the owed wages of the employees cannot be paid within the agreed deadline.

The insider did not attend the meeting because he was out on the field. The reporter learned that Xu Zheng, the founder of Daily Youxian, and other high-level executives did not show up at the meeting. “The official did not get these two (dissolution) words, and the business was indeed adjusted last night (July 27).” The insider told reporters.

Not announcing the dissolution may be due to legal considerations.

Xu Hao, a lawyer from Jingshi Law Firm, told the “Daily Economic News” reporter that the company could not complete the dissolution if the employee’s financial compensation and tax issues were not solved according to law.

“The next step in announcing dissolution requires liquidation. After liquidation, liquidation of the company’s property, repayment of creditor’s rights and debts, and payment of taxes and fees, shareholders can distribute the remaining property, thereby canceling the company and ultimately eliminating its legal personality. Internally, employees need to be compensated according to the law, and the settlement Clearing wages and social security, paying taxes and fees in arrears; making public announcements, registering claims, paying off debts, etc.,” he said.

Xu Hao also told reporters that if the assets are insolvent, for example, if the social security of the company’s employees is unclear, the company cannot be dissolved in accordance with the law, and may go into bankruptcy proceedings. “In this process, employees’ wages and social security are paid first, followed by secured debts, ordinary claims, taxes and other issues. Closing a company is much more complicated than opening a company.”

Precursor: a huge loss of nearly 10 billion yuan in less than 3 years

Feifei (pseudonym), a consumer who has used Daily Youxian for more than 3 years, is not surprised by the closure of the pre-warehouse business. He told the “Daily Economic News” reporter that the speed of daily excellent fresh has been shut down in the first half of this year.

Feifei lives in Hangzhou. He told reporters that in the first half of this year, when he placed an order on the Daily Youxian platform, he found that Daily Youxian no longer provides instant delivery services.

“At first I thought it was the impact of the epidemic, but after the epidemic subsided, it seems that only ginger and garlic can be delivered immediately, and the delivery time of more (categories) is 24 hours.” Feifei said that he was on the last day of Daily Excellent Fresh. In early April of this year alone, he switched to other platforms.

Hisashi F According to the minutes of experts, Daily Youxian has divided its business into three major modules, namely front-end warehouse, retail cloud and vegetable market business. The front-end warehouse segment is the largest, and this segment also includes “poopGood purchase“and”EveryOne day“Two business lines. The adjustment of the pre-warehouse business means that the two business lines have been affected by Yitao every day and the convenience shopping that Daily Youxian has begun to bet on this year.

Daily Youxian has been stumbling into 2022. In May, Daily Youxian received two warning letters from Nasdaq due to its share price falling below $1 per share and its failure to disclose financial reports in a timely manner; in May and July, Daily Youxian conducted two rounds of layoffs. , and was enforced by Chaoyang District People’s Court for 5.32 million yuan due to arrears to suppliers.

In 2022, the share price of Daily Youxian will be below $1 for a long time. Image source: Screenshot of Flush APP

Before the pre-warehouse business was shut down, Daily Youxian’s 2021 financial report and fourth-quarter financial report were not released. But it is worth mentioning that in terms of 2021 alone, Daily Youxian is not without a turnaround.

According to the official data previously provided to reporters by Daily Youxian, under the US accounting standards, the company’s net loss in the third quarter of 2021 decreased by 39% month-on-month, and the net loss rate under non-US accounting standards narrowed by 5.2 percentage points month-on-month. In the third quarter of 2021, its paid membership contribution revenue increased by 800% year-on-year.

At the same time, in November last year, according to the agency’s filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, funds owned by BlackRock (BlackRock) increased their holdings of Daily Fresh in the third quarter of last year. In addition, Penserra Capital Management LLC and Geode Capital Management, large U.S. institutions that focus on Chinese concept stocks and e-commerce, also increased their holdings of Daily Fresh last year.

Lin Yue believes that closing the pre-warehouse business means that Daily Youxian has some problems in the supply chain and capital chain.

“The configuration of the front warehouse is very heavy, including store rent, electricity bills such as refrigeration, processing and distribution personnel, the overall cost is very high, and the speed of burning money is very fast.” Lin Yue told reporters. It is recognized in the industry that the pre-positioning model is very expensive, which also makes Daily Youxian in a state of loss for a long time. The financial report shows that Daily Youxian’s net losses from 2018 to 2020 were 2.232 billion yuan, 2.910 billion yuan, and 1.650 billion yuan, respectively. The total loss in 3 years is nearly 7 billion yuan. If the loss of 3.018 billion in the first three quarters of 2021 is added, the total loss is nearly 10 billion.

Obviously, the break of the capital chain is the direct cause of the crisis of Daily Youxian.

Li Chengdong, the founder of Dolphin Club, told the “Daily Economic News” reporter in an interview with WeChat that the direct cause of the crash was that after the industry was regulated, there was no longer any risk capital to be optimistic about the fresh food track, which led to the fact that the daily excellent fresh food was in the market. The secondary market is not optimistic and cannot continue to issue additional financing.

“At a critical point, the bank locks up funds and does not pay upstream suppliers, resulting in a supplier crisis. Suppliers are out of stock, which leads to a continuous decline in consumer orders, a decline in operating income, and a further deterioration in cash flow,” he said.

Li Chengdong believes that, The fundamental reason for the crisis of Daily Fresh is the long-term vicious competition in the industry. “The price war has led to the long-term losses of Daily Youxian, and the total loss exceeds the total financing.”

Front warehouse

Hematopoietic profit has always been the “life gate” that plagues fresh players.

Previously, in an interview with a reporter from the “Daily Economic News”, Hema CEO Hou Yi publicly questioned the front warehouse model many times. He believes that the pre-warehouse model may be profitable unless the cost is recovered by large-scale logistics charges. “But as far as today’s pattern is concerned, there are players who have not yet achieved profitability.”

Looking back, the front warehouse once saved the life of Daily Youxian.

During the period from 2014 to 2019, fresh food e-commerce companies were established successively. During the exploration process, players continued to be eliminated. According to public data, in 2016 alone, 14 fresh food e-commerce companies closed down.

Daily Youxian can survive, relying on its pioneering “pre-positioning + instant delivery” to grab the winning side.Founder Xu Zheng was in open letter Zhong said, “It’s not difficult to burn money to scale, but it doesn’t make sense.”

Xu Zheng is very clear that the front-end warehouse burns money. He once calculated an account and concluded that from the perspective of rent, labor, and loss, the front-end warehouse is worth investing in.

Industry insiders believe that the front warehouse is not impossible to run through. But the premise for each pre-position to survive is the order volume.

Zhuang Shuai told the “Daily Economic News” reporter, The self-operated front-end warehouses of Daily Youxian and Dingdong Shopping Mall can work in first- and second-tier cities, but they cannot support the front-end warehouse model in low-tier cities.The main reason is the size of the order. “Order size is the core of a business model, and if the scale is too small, it cannot improve supply chain capabilities.”He says.

Li Chengdong also believes that the key point for the running of the front-end warehouse model is the “order balance point”. He believes that a front-end warehouse site needs 1,000 orders to support.

Hisashi F According to a survey data released in July 2021, when setting the pre-positioning point, the Beijing pre-position selection of Daily Excellent Fresh depends on the location of the market, and the order volume is used as the judgment to increase the pre-position. basis for reduction.

The average number of orders in the front-end warehouses in North China is 600-700 orders per day, and the number of orders in East China is 500 orders. Each front-end warehouse has an average of 8-12 employees. In Beijing, front-end warehouses with an order volume of 1500+ orders need to be divided into warehouses, and front-end warehouses with order volume less than 500 orders need to be closed.

“As more and more players join, the orders are diluted, and the model of Daily Youxian is destroyed. The addition of Dingdong Maicai, Hema Xiansheng, Meituan Maicai, and the renewal of traditional supermarkets Going online will reduce the mental advantage of Daily Excellent Fresh’s half-hour delivery, and market competition will deteriorate much faster than most.” Li Chengdong said.

Regarding the logistics cost mentioned by Hou Yi, Lin Yue also believes that this part consumes a lot of money. Referring to the closure of the Express Delivery business by Daily Youxian, he told reporters that for fresh commodities, the requirements for warehousing, distribution, transportation capacity, and contract performance are very different between the Express Delivery and Next-Day Delivery, and the cost of the former is higher.

It’s not just that the front-end warehouse mode of the daily excellent fresh family has begun to fail.according to open letter Interestingly, in September 2021, Dingdong Maicai has set up front warehouses in 37 cities, and a wave of shutdowns has also been reported this year.

The relevant person in charge of Dingdong Maicai responded at the time that the closure of the Tianjin business was a normal business adjustment of the company, and the previous changes in individual pre-positions such as Anhui were also a normal business adjustment. The adjustment was small and did not affect the normal operation of the company.

Although the front-end warehouse has been questioned this time, Zhuang Shuai still believes that the front-end warehouse model can be profitable. “I think self-operated pre-positioning is a profitable model. The community group buying model will also exist in some low-tier cities for a long time. The instant retail of local life will also exist for a long time. These formats are currently highly complementary, so they will coexist for a long time. “

hope

“Retailing is the business of picking up steel rods with one’s butt on their backs, and treating money as money. The definition of “respect every penny” on the daily excellent fresh culture propaganda board was once well-known to the outside world.

Although the front warehouse is the main business of Daily Fresh, it is not all.

On the eve of the ringing of the bell, the daily excellent fresh strategy was upgraded, indicating that it was no longer limited to fresh food e-commerce, but entered the community retail, and proposed the strategy of (A+B) x N. In addition to the front warehouse, the two new businesses of retail cloud and smart vegetable market are given high expectations.

Hisashi F The investigation report pointed out that in the future, the smart vegetable market project may be operated independently, called Qingdao Daily Vegetable Market Technology Co., Ltd., and the daily vegetable market will strive for independent operation and independent listing; Retail Cloud may establish a new company to provide retail cloud services independently. Cloud can expand the influence of Daily Fresh.

At present, in terms of the transformation of smart vegetable farms, Daily Youxian operates more than 100 vegetable farms, with a revenue of less than 500 million yuan, and the revenue point is rent. Daily Youxian is optimistic about the profitability of the vegetable market business.

At the same time, Daily Youxian also puts more energy into the retail cloud. The retail cloud is a SaaS platform in the general concept, which provides basic functions in the background and is copied from the pre-warehouse model (RAIN) and model.

According to reports, the retail cloud has been running for 5 years. At present, the retail cloud has opened up large-scale supermarket services in third- and fourth-tier cities. The retail cloud charges according to the commission.

In the second half of 2020, it is said that more than one supermarket has begun to operate the online model.

The survey also shows that there are some difficulties in the implementation and deployment of retail cloud platforms in third- and fourth-tier supermarkets. The deployment and operation of online platforms are more complicated. If the willingness of supermarkets is not strong enough, retail cloud platforms will not be deployed. In addition, many supermarkets use many brands of IT systems. If they use the retail cloud, Daily Youxian needs to deploy a unified interface.

The profit model looks diverse, but industry insiders are still not optimistic about the future of Daily Youxian.

Lin Yue told reporters that the negative signals released by Daily Youxian have a huge impact on the brand. Without capital support, I am afraid it will be difficult to pass the test. Zhuang Shuai believes that the daily excellent fresh may have the risk of delisting.

In July this year, Daily Youxian voluntarily disclosed on its official website that the independent internal review conducted by the audit committee on certain “suspicious transactions” conducted by the company’s one-day delivery business department with third-party suppliers and customers has basically been completed. The relevant employees involved had already submitted their resignations to the company before the review. This “suspicious transaction” resulted in the inaccurate recording of certain revenue of Daily Youxian during the 2021 reporting period in the financial report.

In addition, in June, Daily Youxian was forced to execute 5.32 million yuan by the Chaoyang District People’s Court because it owed its suppliers 1.6 billion yuan. However, in recent days, Daily Youxian, which has been caught in the “quagmire”, has seen a new chance of life.

On July 14, Daily Youxian announced that the company and Shanxi Donghui Group have reached an equity strategic investment cooperation agreement. The agreement stipulates, Shanxi Donghui Group plans to make an equity investment worth 200 million yuan in Daily Youxian. The announcement shows that through this strategic cooperation, Daily Youxian and Shanxi Donghui will exchange their respective resources and best business practices around agricultural operations, sales and marketing, and carry out a series of activities in the whole industry chain such as brand agriculture and contract agriculture. strategic cooperation.

Image source: Daily Youxian official website

niceEastern timeJuly28th day,Daily Excellent Fresh (MF.US) closed down 42.46%, and fell another 14.93% on the 29th. The latest share price was US$0.12, and the total market value was only US$30 million.

