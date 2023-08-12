Witness tampering: Sam Bankman-Fried goes to jail

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrived in federal court in Manhattan on Friday before a judge vacated his bail and sent him to prison on witness tampering. Ed Jones/Getty Images

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s bail was revoked Friday over alleged witness tampering.

Bankman-Fried was released on $250 million bail in December.

The crypto tycoon will now have to report to jail.

Sam Bankman Fried became sent to jail on Friday, after a federal judge vacated his bail. The judge was convinced that Bankman-Fried had repeatedly attempted to influence witnesses.

US District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan said Bankman-Fried could no longer serve house arrest being held in his parents’ home. The former crypto expert was a co-founder of the defunct Krypto-Firma FTXwhich is now reorganizing without Bankman-Fried at the helm.

Kaplan ordered Bankman-Fried’s bail released. Prosecutors had previously claimed he tried to molest a key witness in his fraud case. Bankman Fried had last month showed a journalist the private writings of his former girlfriend Caroline Ellison. In addition, he has in January contacted the Chief Legal Officer of FTX with an encrypted message.

Prosecutors say he tried to tarnish Ellison’s reputation. In this way he could have influenced potential jurors who could be summoned for his trial in October.

His lawyers insisted he should not be jailed for trying to protect his reputation from a barrage of bad news. However, Kaplan said he had concluded there was reasonable suspicion that Bankman-Fried had “attempted to influence witnesses at least twice” since his December arrest.

“A threat to the community”

“Nonviolent witness tampering and obstruction poses a danger to the community, and the risk of such activity would justify pre-trial detention,” Judge Kaplan said at a hearing Friday, as reported Josh Russell von Courthouse News reported.

A defense attorney said they would appeal the detention order and asked for an immediate stay of the order.

Bankman-Fried’s bail break comes months, after the 31-year-old has been under house arrest at his parents’ home in Palo Alto, California, since Decemberas he is accused of illegally funneling millions of dollars of FTX client funds into his cryptocurrency trading firm, Alameda.

Bankman-Frieds $250 billion bail bans him from using his phone and any gaming device that allows “chat or voice communication.” It also means losing access to his favorite game, League of Legends.

Meanwhile, Caroline Ellison pleaded guilty in December pleaded guilty. She faces a possible sentence of 110 years in prison. She has agreed to testify against Bankman-Fried as part of a deal that could result in a lighter sentence.

Read the original article Associated Press and up Business Insider.

