In recent years, the Matthew effect in the home improvement industry has become increasingly apparent. When consumers choose a decoration company, they pay more and more attention to corporate soft power such as brand awareness, influence, and user reputation. A large number of consumers prefer well-known home improvement brands and good brands. The image has become a strong endorsement of the quality and reputation of the company, and it is also an effective guarantee for seizing market share, obtaining traffic and income. Recently, in the 2022 (5th) Leju Finance Annual Forum and Finance Night, B&Q won the title of “2022 Excellent Home Furnishing Brand Enterprise”, and won a heavyweight award in the home furnishing industry. Through 23 years of brand development, B&Q has won unanimous recognition from the industry, authoritative media and consumers for its outstanding performance.





Establish an industrybenchmarkDemonstrate outstanding strength

It is understood that the Leju Finance Annual Forum was founded in August 2018 and has been successfully held for four consecutive sessions. It is an integral part of the China Better Life Brand Plan. This event was hosted by Leju Finance and jointly guided by the China Real Estate Association and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce Furniture and Decoration Chamber of Commerce. Hundreds of elites from real estate, home furnishing and property circles were specially invited to participate in the event to jointly find a chasing journey in the era of real estate folding. “Excellent Home Furnishing Brand Enterprise in 2022” is conducted by Leju Finance Research Institute through research and evaluation by experts in the industry, from the perspectives of business data, business layout, brand awareness, consumer recognition, user experience, and social responsibility in the home furnishing sector. The selection is aimed at exploring excellent home furnishing brand benchmarks that maintain forward momentum in the field of home furnishing, constantly break through boundaries, and create more value for a better society. The award has high gold content and strong authority. This award shows the outstanding brand strength of B&Q.





Under the current situation of extremely rich home improvement products and extremely fierce market competition, home improvement companies must pay attention to brand building if they want to grow and grow, which is also the meaning of high-quality development of enterprises. B&Q has a national brand awareness and a good user reputation. Based on the development trend of the industry and consumer demand as the starting point, B&Q’s active transformation and strategic layout is a powerful “weapon” for B&Q to win in the industry upgrade. In recent years, B&Q has adhered to the quality of ingenuity, empowered the home improvement process with digitalization, continuously optimized and innovated the home improvement service experience, and promoted the upgrading of the construction technology of the home improvement industry; adhered to green and high-quality development, actively promoted environmentally friendly home improvement, and helped a better low-carbon living life; Explore innovative marketing models and combine public welfare activities with corporate marketing. B&Q takes practical actions to fulfill its corporate social responsibility and establish an excellent benchmark in the home improvement industry.

Play the role of exampleleadhigh-quality development

Honor shows strength, and mission inspires forward. While strengthening its own brand building, B&Q has always insisted on growing together with upstream and downstream partners in the industry chain to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, and promote the healthy and sustainable development of the industry. In order to make more outstanding home furnishing brands stand out, further enhance and shape the brand value of the home improvement industry, and use the power of brands to lead the high-quality development of the industry. B&Q specially launched the “2022 B&Q Cup Excellent Home Furnishing Brand Selection” activity to provide users with a guide for home improvement brands to help consumers create a better home life. Since the launch of the event, industry partners have participated enthusiastically, which fully reflects the importance the home improvement industry attaches to brand building.





As the only full-link self-operated large-scale enterprise in the industry, B&Q has always maintained its forward momentum in the field of home furnishing, constantly breaking through industry boundaries, opening up supply chain channels for B-end brands and service providers, and joining forces with many well-known international and domestic first-line brands. Jointly promote the integration of upstream and downstream supply chains, improve the effective transformation of bilateral utility, and write a new chapter in the industry with the power of example.

With honor, we must move forward and stand at a new starting point. B&Q’s original intention to build a better life has not changed, nor has the mission undertaken by the industry. In the future, B&Q will continue to adhere to the original mission and responsibility of creating a better home life for consumers with honor as the driving force. Continue to play the leading and demonstrative role of excellent brands, drive the continuous growth of upstream and downstream enterprises in the industry chain, jointly promote the overall improvement of service capabilities in the home improvement industry, and empower quality home life.



