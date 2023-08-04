Wizz Air orders another 75 aircraft: 2 more than the entire Ita Airways fleet

It is news that is striking not so much for the fact itself, but for the comparisons it suggests. Wizz Air, a fast-growing Hungarian low-cost airline, has just ordered another 75 Airbus A-321neo Family aircraft. Seventyfive. Which add to the 179 Airbuses (of various models) already available in the Wizz Air fleet. To understand: the 75 planes that the low cost is preparing to buy now, all at once, are two more than those lined up by the entire Ita Airways (73). And this raises a question: how come an airline from a small nation like Hungary, starting from the base of a modest national inbound and outbound traffic, has outclassed all the Italian air carriers in recent years, which could count, as a launch base, on a national market which is fifth in the world in terms of number of passengers?

And it’s not just about Ita: the analyst Antonio Bordoni, professor of civil aviation management at the Luiss University Business School, points out to La Stampa a fact of which, perhaps, there is little awareness, namely that “in in recent decades, around 150 Italian airlines have tried to break through, especially on the low-cost market. They were almost all small, most of the time taking off with just two or three aircraft. And none of them had any luck.” But why, if abroad there are those who get results?

At first it could be hypothesized that the excessive power of Ryanair and EasyJet has suffocated the birth of competitors, but the facts show that this is not true; in Europe in the shadow of the two giants Wizz Air was born in Hungary and even two low cost operators in Spain, namely Vueling and Volotea. And in Italy? The numbers tell us that for the number of passengers carried Wizz Air is now the second company on the Italian market after Ryanair and ahead of EasyJet; Ita Airways is only in fourth place. Let’s venture: perhaps the problem was union conditioning, which has always been evoked (wrongly or rightly) for the ordeal of Alitalia? No, on the basis of the extensive documentation collected in his books, in particular “Compagnie airline italiani. The extinction of the species”, Bordoni issues a different verdict: “The problem is that the many carriers born in Italy have always lacked capital. There have never been entrepreneurs who put real money into it”. Money that instead was found in Hungary for Wizz Air and in Spain for Vueling and Volotea.

Nor should it be said that enormous capital was needed to take off: for example, Bordoni observes again, “the Greek Aegean is a successful case, based on a different strategy from that of low-cost companies but based on local capital and on a plan effective industry”. According to the analyst, it was fundamental to accept in time the inevitability of the bankruptcy of the Hungarian flag carrier Malev and the Greek Olympic Airlines; instead, throwing billions for decades into Alitalia’s bottomless pit condemned our country to a marginal position in the constellation of European carriers, without even managing to avoid the company’s final bankruptcy.

Instead, as a virtuous example in Italy, Bordoni points out Neos, of the Alpitour group, “the only Italian company that is doing really well”.

