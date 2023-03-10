Exports to top export markets and important future regions increased – more than 45,000 consultations by ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA – further diversify sales markets

Vienna (OTS) – “Austria’s export companies achieved a sensational performance in the export year 2022. Despite the difficult framework conditions, exports continued to increase both in our top export markets and in future regions such as Africa, Central and Southeast Asia or the Gulf region. We’re talking about a top value here,” explains Mariana Kühnel, stv. WKÖ Secretary General, today, Friday, on the occasion of the announcement of the foreign trade data for 2022. According to this, Austria’s foreign trade volume has grown strongly in 2022: Imports of goods increased by 19.8 percent to 213.72 billion euros, exports by 17.2 percent 194.13 billion euros. A total of 63,300 domestic companies are currently active on the international markets.

This development is also reflected in the services of AUSSENWIRTSCHAFT AUSTRIA of the Austrian Economic Chamber: In the past year, domestic companies benefited from the expertise of the Foreign Trade Centers in more than 45,000 individual consultations. In addition, more than 30,000 participants from Austrian companies learned about relevant export-related topics at events in Germany and abroad. With its global network of around 100 bases in more than 70 countries, ADVANTAGE supports all domestic companies in their internationalization activities.

Trampoline for domestic export companies

“As ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA, we want to be pioneers and companions for the domestic export companies and contribute to the numerous success stories in exports being added to many more. This is especially true in economically challenging times,” explains Kühnel. The massive increase in energy costs, high inflation and fragile supply chains are leaving their mark on the international economy. The domestic export industry will not be able to escape this either. Less momentum in domestic exports is therefore to be expected this year.

“It is all the more important to provide Austrian export companies with precise support. In addition to our top markets, it is also about supporting companies – from export novices to export professionals – when entering new growth markets. Especially in economically uncertain times, the diversification of sales markets is the order of the day in order to be more competitive. Here, too, our companies can rely on ADVANTAGE AUSTRIA as an internationalization partner,” says Kühnel.

As a component of the comprehensive range of information, companies can use the online tool “WKÖ-Exportradar”, which has now been extensively expanded. Companies can find current data and information on their sales markets and export potential here. Data on topics such as “environment and energy” and “economy and finance” have recently become available. (PWK066/ST)

WKÖ-Exportradar – the analysis tool for Austria’s exporters:

