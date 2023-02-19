On April 26, 2021, a WM Motor brand sales store in a shopping center in central Shanghai. (Costfoto/Future Publishing via Getty Images△)

[The Epoch Times, February 18, 2023]WM Motor’s factory in Huanggang, Hubei was originally a large factory with more than 600 employees, but recently it was discovered that the factory has almost become an empty city, and employees even transferred to work as security guards.

On February 17, Times Media Group’s “Times Finance” reported that it recently visited the Weima factory in Huanggang, Hubei, and found that this large factory has almost become an empty city. At one time, the factory had more than 600 employees and mainly produced Weimar W6 models.

The employees of the factory disclosed that the factory will basically stop production from the second half of 2022, a small number of people are on duty, and employees even transfer to work as security guards. The cleaning staff left and the staff cleaned the corridors themselves. The broadband in the staff dormitory has long been shut down due to arrears, and no one cooks in the staff canteen. Now they can only bring their own meals or order takeaway when they are on duty.

Song Lan, a factory employee, said that the monthly income of the operators is 6,000 yuan (RMB, the same below) when they work normally. leave. With the first round of salary cuts, the employees’ car purchase subsidies, thirteen salaries, year-end bonuses, holiday allowances, etc. are all gone.

Many employees said that their five social insurances and one housing fund were only paid in October last year, and they have not paid for four consecutive months. And the pay day has also been changed from the 8th to the 25th of every month. Some employees couldn’t get reimbursed for seeing a doctor because of the suspension of medical insurance; some employees had to find a way out for the monthly house payment because of the suspension of provident fund payment… The employees asked questions: “The five social insurances and one housing fund have been deducted from their wages, but there is no Pay, where did my money go?”

According to insiders of the Weimar factory, as early as around April 2022, the production volume of the Weimar Huanggang factory dropped sharply, from 2,000 vehicles per month to 100 to 200 vehicles.

Cai Wei, a former Weimar salesman, said that at the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023, Huanggang Weima User Service Center began to sell other brands of cars at the same time, mostly small brands with low prices. He said it had never been done before.

The screenshots provided by Weimar employees show that Weimar Enterprise WeChat group has been in a state of silence for all members. The group has nearly 4,000 people from the peak period, and now there are only more than 1,800 people left, and the number of employees has been cut in half.

After the news came to light, Shen Hui, the founder of Weimar, responded on the same day that Weimar did encounter some difficulties in the past year due to the objective impact of the epidemic and the market environment.

In fact, not only Weimar, but the sales of the entire auto industry in China are in the doldrums.

On February 10, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) released the production and sales of China‘s auto industry in January. Data show that both the production and sales volume of China‘s auto market experienced double-digit declines in January, the production and sales volume of passenger vehicles dropped significantly, and the demand for commercial vehicles remained sluggish. According to the January car sales data released by the China Passenger Car Market Information Association (Passenger Association) on February 8, the retail sales of passenger cars in China was 1.293 million, a year-on-year (compared with the same period last year) decrease of 37.9%, and the month-on-month ( Compared with the previous month), it fell 40.4%, the lowest value in January this century.

