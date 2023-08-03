Woman Accused of Femicide and Firearms Violation Resigns from Preliminary Hearing, Seeks Guilty Plea with 50-Year Sentence

Title: Woman Accused of Femicide Agrees to 50-Year Prison Sentence

Subtitle: Amneris Manzano Díaz Resigns from Preliminary Hearing After Reaching Agreement with Department of Justice

Amneris Manzano Díaz, a 37-year-old woman charged with first-degree murder in the form of femicide and violation of firearm laws, has resigned from the preliminary hearing in the Aguadilla Courtroom of Judge José Román Barceló. The resignation comes after Díaz reached an agreement with the Department of Justice (DJ).

According to Joan Hernández, the DJ’s press spokesperson, Díaz withdrew from the hearing with the intention of pleading guilty to a 50-year prison sentence before the trial. The Department of Justice has obtained the consent of the victim’s family, who have been properly informed about the agreement and support its completion.

The Court Administration’s press office confirmed that the indictment reading hearing and the commencement of the trial were scheduled for August 23 at 9:00 am.

The defendant, who previously worked as a maintenance employee in Manatí municipality, made a shocking confession on June 23. She arrived at the police headquarters in the district during the early hours of dawn, where she informed an agent working at a checkpoint that she had the lifeless body of her partner, Nitza Marie Valderrama, 31, stored in a white Toyota Corolla since 2017. Distressed, she screamed, “I killed her, I killed her.”

Upon further investigation, authorities seized a 9-millimeter Taurus GX4 pistol with ten bullets and a magazine capable of holding 11 ammunition rounds from Díaz’s vehicle. It was discovered that Díaz possessed a valid license for the firearm on the date of the incident. Additionally, a bullet casing was recovered as evidence.

Nitza Marie Valderrama, a 31-year-old English translator from Ohio who was visiting the island, had an on-off relationship with Díaz for approximately three years.

The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Note: The included photograph is the record of Amneris Manzano Díaz provided by the Police Bureau.

