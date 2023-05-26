Woman makes over $220,000 a year through Facebook group

Keesh Deesh, 32, runs the Dollar Diva Group on Facebook. Courtesy of Keesh Deesh

Do you remember Facebook groups? Keesh Deesh built a business with one like this. The Dollar Divas Group is a Facebook community with over 364,000 members. Deesh, who founded the group in 2016, makes her money from affiliate marketing.

Couponing started as a hobby and passion for savings for Keesh Deesh, who in 2016 created a Facebook-Group created to share coupons and deals with friends.

“I started a Facebook group to show people what to do, how to go to the store and how to save money, and everyone was very interested,” said Deesh, who is online for privacy reasons appears under a pseudonym, told Business Insider. As her friends started inviting her friends over and so on, Deesh’s group started to “take off”.