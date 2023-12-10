Home » Woman sentenced to work in fast food restaurant after attack on employee
A woman in the United States has received an unprecedented sentence after attacking a restaurant employee. The incident, which took place in Ohio, was captured on a TikTok video and went viral on social media platforms, sparking outrage among thousands of users.

The woman, identified as Rosemary Hayne, threw a burrito and a tray at a Chipotle employee after getting angry about her food. As a result, she pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault during the judicial process and was given a unique sentence by Judge Timothy Gilligan.

In addition to a month in jail, Hayne must also work part-time at a fast-food chain for two months as part of her sentence. The judge offered her the option to choose between 90 days in jail or 32 days in jail along with two months working in a fast-food restaurant in order to “be in the shoes” of the victim. Hayne accepted the innovative proposal and will also have to pay $250 in compensation and spend two years on probation.

The decision by the judge has attracted attention and sparked discussion about alternative sentencing methods for assault cases. Now, Hayne is required to find a job at a gastronomic establishment similar to the one she attacked and work for 20 hours a week, as approved by the court. The unusual case has certainly garnered widespread attention and raised questions about the effectiveness of such sentencing methods.

