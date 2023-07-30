Woman Sustains Serious Injuries in Violent Brawl Outside Aguadilla Business: Police Investigate

Title: Brawl in Aguadilla Leaves Woman Injured, Police Investigate Incident

Aguadilla, Puerto Rico – A woman sustained multiple injuries after being involved in a violent altercation in front of a business located in Plaza Plácido Acevedo, according to a report by the Puerto Rico Police Bureau.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, around 1 a.m., when the victim was inside an establishment in the aforementioned area. According to the preliminary report, the victim stated that she was approached by another woman, leading to a heated argument that quickly escalated into a physical struggle.

During the brawl, a third woman allegedly intervened and brutally attacked the victim, using a glass bottle as a weapon. The victim endured blows to her head, face, and left arm, resulting in severe injuries.

Following the incident, the injured woman was promptly taken to the Good Samaritano Hospital, where a doctor treated her wounds and performed necessary stitches.

Local police have launched an investigation into the incident, aiming to ascertain the events leading up to the brawl and identify those responsible for the assault. Authorities are currently examining any available surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to gather vital information.

For now, the motive behind the altercation remains unknown. It is unclear whether the victim had any previous relation with her assailants or if the altercation was a random act of violence. These details will be further examined during the ongoing investigation.

Instances of public violence have been a cause of concern in Aguadilla and its surrounding areas in recent months. Authorities are urging residents and visitors to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activities or potentially dangerous situations, and cooperate fully with the police investigation.

Updates on this case will be provided as soon as new information becomes available.

