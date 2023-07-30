Womb for rent: the progressive front breaks down. Victory for the centre-right

Uterus for rent: the progressive front breaks down Luana Zanella, Verdi and the Italian Left, vote with the centre-right

The Chamber has approved the centre-right’s proposal to make surrogacy – the so-called “rented uterus” – a universal offence, which means that it will also be punishable abroad. Therefore, only the passage to the Senate is missing to approve the law, but the fact that the center-right is very cohesive and that the Third Pole also supports it suggests that it will become a law of the Italian state with validity, for Italian citizens, universal. That is, even if the crime is committed abroad, as is currently the practice under examination, Italy will in any case punish it. Last year, at the Tempi party in Caorle, Undersecretary Mantovano said: “The identity of women is disappearing, and it is a tragedy. With the practice of the surrogate uterus we are at the borderline, we are aware that this is a battle that cannot be fought only with a penal provision, but is a regulatory change that signals a change of pace”.

The Church has a position in favor of the law, as can also be deduced from the editorials of Avvenire, the CEI newspaper, the Italian Episcopal Community. Assuntina Morresi just yesterday -on the front page of the newspaper of the Italian bishops- spoke of “selfishness” on the part of those who only want to realize their own desires without taking others into account. The usual Elena Stancanelli, from La Stampa, for example spoke of a “buffoonery” while Vladimiro Guadagno, alias Luxuria, always in the Turin newspaper tries to grab straws by making specious distinctions between “womb for rent” and “management for others”.

READ ALSO

Boschi: “Mothers for rent? It will end like with raves. Little courage from the Democratic Party”

Uterus for rent, feminist war against LGBT community

The position of feminists is substantially in favor of the law and the pasionaria Laura Boldrini herself is in difficulty and declared: “Surrogacy is a complex issuewe must talk about it without prejudice”, which indicates that war has broken out between feminists and the LGBT community. In fact, the “rainbow” want biological children by exploiting female wombs, which feminist associations instead fight.

By now, the “Woke” associations have conflicting if not opposing interests, with those of women.

Just what happens in sports competitions with Trans athletes who compete and win all the races or the recent case of Miss Italy in which they wanted to put some Trans. The litmus test of this state of affairs is then the fact that Luana Zanella, spokesperson for the Greens and the Italian Left, was applauded by the center-right for her speech in which she explained the vote against the Magi amendments of +Europe. In an interview with Corriere della Sera, Zanella declared that Minister Roccella “thinks like me” on surrogacy. So at least in the Chamber a cdx – csx front has been welded on an issue that is evidently extremely divisive but which has already split the hitherto compact front of the progressives.

Uterus for rent, the Vatican works under the radar

Not to mention the Vatican who is working under track pursuing their goals but without making too much fuss about avoid excessive friction with the Democratic Party and the centre-left in general.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

