On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Trade Republicone of the largest savings platforms in Europe, analyzed the behavior of Italian customers in 2022, focusing on the savings and investment choices of women in Italy.

In a difficult market environment, characterized by high inflation, rising interest rates and a possible recession on the horizon, the women performed similarly to men in investments. In fact, women are generally more responsible than men, use more ETFs and trade less frequently.

Women and risk management

The analysis shows that in 2022 women showed virtuous behavior in almost all the areas analyzed and set an example with a better risk management. Additionally, data from Trade Republic shows that female clients have traded just as successfully as their male counterparts.

But how they arrived at that result couldn’t have been more different: generally women did trades 30% less frequently and have added to the wallet the 33% more than ETFsdemonstrating investment maturity and a less impulsive approach to market movements.

Women also showed a less propensity for more volatile assets, like cryptocurrencies, and have typically left more cash (+54%) than men, demonstrating a more conservative approach to generating returns. The latter trend is even more marked among young female investors (between 18 and 25 years old) and accelerated in 2023 with the introduction by Trade Republic of a 2% annual interest rate on uninvested cash .

Within Trade Republic’s global client base, women are more successful than men: in Germany, Austria and France, women are more successful, while in Spain, men.

“The investment behavior of our female clientele best expresses our values,” he said Emanuele Agueci, Regional Manager for Italy, Ireland and the Baltics of Trade Republic. “Through the extensive use of diversified products such as ETFs, our clients demonstrate a responsible and sustainable approach to wealth generation. There is a lot to learn from them, especially for those who are investing their savings for the first time”.

According to data from Trade Republic, in 2022 women invested on average 60% less money than men. This could be the result of a more cautious approach to market volatility, or more likely the alarming reflection of income inequality. In fact, unfortunately today in Italy women earn on average 40% less than men in the same income decile, according to data from the Ministry of the Economy.

Data from Trade Republic show that in recent years a new situation has emerged in Italy new generation of savers who invest in a more diversified and sustainable way than men and, consequently, is more successful.

However, the majority of Italian investors are still made up of men (80% in 2022, according to CONSOB). With this in mind, Trade Republic’s mission is to facilitate wealth generation and retirement security for all with secure, easy, and fee-free access to the capital markets, but the question remains: as a company are we doing enough to create equal opportunity for financial success?