Women and money, a report of anxiety: 42% are not interested in finance

The relationship between women and money brings with it anxiety and worries: the he confirms arriva from the Flowe Observatory on the financial education of women in Italy, carried out with the consultancy of AstraRicerche and the collaboration of the LIFE psychology laboratory of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan.

Al 42% of women not particularly interested in the financial world, get to know the tools, acquire skills and stay updated on the subject, with the exception of a good portion (64%) of young people between 25 and 34 who claim to be quite interested. When they get information, they do so mainly if prompted by specific needs, thus turning to experts such as banks and specialized agencies. During the investigation, the financial knowledge: on existing tools, women have basic competence, but when you go deeper, you feel the first gaps: few know the most advanced tools, such as shares (30.7%), government bonds (28%) and microcredit (25.7%). A further “verification” on the understanding of interest rates, inflation, purchasing power and risk diversification and risk-reward ratio highlighted discrete results: although half of the women know on average how to respond, a not indifferent slice, more precisely the 27%, ha Still little or no knowledge. There is no trust: In general, 60% of women do not have much in their financial management skills, although security increases in older adults (55% of 35-44 year olds) and with children (56%). All these factors lead to various obstacles: almost all women (88%) perceive light to heavy difficulties in managing money, with an increase in the seriousness and depth of concern in the younger and probably inexperienced women. For example, many find it difficult to make progress towards financial goals (77%) and find it difficult to stick to a spending plan (66.3%).

