Sometimes good news. This is the wage gap between the sexes in Italy and in the rest of Europe: an English financial company – Blacktower, specialized in asset management – has created a weighted index, taking into consideration the “gender pay gap” and the cost of living in 29 Countries of the continent; surprisingly, in Italy the gap is close to 4%, against 15.8% in France and 18.3% in Germany. It’s not complete parity, there’s still a long way to go to get there, but maybe it’s better than feared, and certainly much better than average.

The starting point of Blacktower’s study is that “when it comes to equality and finance, one of the biggest talking points around the world is the gender pay gap. But there are other factors to consider when analyzing the situation, including the cost of living per individual relative to salary. This is because two countries may have the same gender pay gap, but if the cost of living is lower in one of them, the gap will disadvantage women a little less ”.

On the basis of these criteria, Blacktower analyzed 29 European countries to find out where women are most and least affected by this gap. It turned out that at the top of the list of countries in which women enjoy the greatest equality there is not some rich and advanced state in the North but Romania, with a wage gap of just 2.4%, which is also associated with a particularly low monthly cost of living. Italy ranks fourth for wage gap with 4.2%, but has a higher cost of living than countries in similar conditions, and this slides it to sixth place in the overall ranking which takes into account both aspects. .

Blacktower herself stresses, however, that Italian women suffer from another weakness, namely the scarce opportunity to participate in the labor market; the report notes in particular that “with 42.6% of mothers between 25 and 54 years not employed, Italy shows that it still has a long way to go to achieve gender equality”. In short, there are some positive surprises, but it is too early to uncork the champagne bottles. To find out more, visit the website:

https://www.blacktowerfm.com/news/exploring-gender-pay-gaps-around-europe/