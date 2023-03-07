When Karolina Decker got her first shares in the depot, other investors had just fled the stock market in droves. That was at the end of 2008, the financial crisis had the global capital markets in its grip. That was an advantage for Decker: “I could buy cheaply,” she says. Today, she invests widely in actively managed funds, passive ETFs, individual stocks and real estate. Maybe it was because of the happy entry that Decker stayed true to the stock market. She has even made it her job to bring them closer to other women: together with two companions, the 39-year-old runs the online portal Finmarie. Women can book financial coaching and an “Investment Academy” there, and they can also download a “digital financial coach” in the form of an app.