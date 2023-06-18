Women in industry – bosses should “let more women have a chance” – News

Swiss industrial companies still hardly attract any talented females – and if they do, they tend to do so in areas that are not part of their core business . Two managers from the industry are preparing to change this.

Swiss industrial companies are looking for “apparatus manufacturers”, “project managers for rolling stock modifications” or “development engineers for hydraulic valves”. And they find: men. The gender-neutral formulations in the job advertisements do not change this. Compared to other sectors, the proportion of women in industry leaves a lot to be desired – and has always done so.

27 percent of all employees in Swiss industry are women, according to Swissmem on request. However, the industry association counts all people from all professional groups, including, for example, the specialists in the human resources or communications departments of industrial companies. In the core business, the proportion of women is “significantly” lower.

Legend: Nora Teuwsen, ABB Switzerland boss

The proportion of women in her company is currently 23 percent.

ABB



The industry needs role models

The absence of women also concerns the management teams of ABB and Alstom. Cora Hentrich-Henne manages around 800 Alstom employees in Switzerland, Nora Teuwsen is responsible for 3,500 people as chairwoman of the ABB Switzerland management board. Both are trying to recruit more female staff, not only because of the shortage of skilled workers, but also because various teams have created “more creativity and innovation”.

But where do the two bosses start? The problem begins in childhood, says Nora Teuwsen. Society envisages other professions for girls than technical ones. «We want to get girls interested in technology. We go to schools and really want to awaken this joy there – for more women in industry, »says the ABB Switzerland boss.

Cora Hentrich-Henne emphasizes the responsibility of the management. In the case of promotions, these would have to “allow more women a chance”, enabling them to climb all the way to the top. There they could then serve as role models to inspire other women. Alstom sets an example: the 16-strong Swiss management now has eight women.

Legend: Cora Hentrich-Henne, Alstom Switzerland boss

The proportion of women in her company is currently 13 percent.

Alstom



Lack of women despite career opportunities

In this respect, the industry is now in a comparatively good position. The pool of women may be small, but they often make a career out of it, i.e. they move up the hierarchy level. This was shown by a study by the University of St. Gallen in 2022. Not even the public sector offers women such great opportunities for advancement as industry.

On the other hand, the study identifies a major obstacle in terms of employment conditions: the “full-time culture” in industry, i.e. the fact that 100 percent positions are mainly offered, makes it difficult to attract women.

Lower work hours, inspiring young women to take up technical jobs and role models such as Hentrich-Henne and Teuwsen could help solve the problem of women in industry. However, the path that the industry has taken is a long one.