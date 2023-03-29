Three bosses, three careers. What does it mean to be an entrepreneur? The answers in «Eco Talk» with Reto Lipp.

Women in managerial positions and as entrepreneurs – Switzerland is still lagging behind many other countries in this regard. But what is the self-image of company founders and women in top management and how do they deal with pressure and responsibility? Discuss this with Reto Lipp in “Eco Talk”:

Marie-France Tschudin , Head of the Pharmaceuticals Division at Novartis and winner of the Swiss Economic Forum’s Women Award 2023 for outstanding entrepreneurial achievement.

, Head of the Pharmaceuticals Division at Novartis and winner of the Swiss Economic Forum’s Women Award 2023 for outstanding entrepreneurial achievement. Sandra Voeller , Founder and CEO of the software company Agilita.

, Founder and CEO of the software company Agilita. Tanja Zimmermann-Burgerstein, Owner and manager of Antistress AG (Burgerstein vitamins).

Their careers could not be more different, they are all successful. These are her tips.

Legend: Women have to “take their place at the table” more, says Sandra Völler, founder and managing director of the software company Agilita.

KEYSTONE/Gaetan Bally (Symbolbild)



be authentic. It is important to be true to yourself, to have a voice, to have the courage to say what you think. These are the most important success factors, says Sandra Völler. “Taking a seat at the table, saying I’m in, I’m responsible. That is one of the most important success factors,” she explains.

Take more risks!

Marie-France Tschudin supports this attitude, but says above all to young women: “Take more risks!” It takes courage to be authentic, but that’s the right way, adds Tanja Zimmermann-Burgerstein.

Supportive family environment. Women often try to please, says Sandra Völler. But that is wrong. “Men often think I don’t care what other people think of me. Men always have to do the peacock, women are often more empathetic,” says Völler, women don’t have to do the peacock. But showing your skills is certainly not wrong.

Men always have to do the peacock, women are often more empathetic.

The family environment is also important, adds Tschudin. «My father, my husband, both have always supported me in what I do. My two sons, who are nine and ten years old, do that too.”

It needs empowerment of women. No woman wants to be a quota woman, emphasizes Völler, but the general conditions that demand more women in management are important, says the manager. She is convinced that without them the current increase in women in management would not take place: “It needs this push,” she says.

Legend: “We have 47 percent women on the Novartis Executive Board,” says Marie-France Tschudin.

KEYSTONE/Urs Flueeler



Tschudin confirms that more initiatives are needed: “We have 47 percent women on the Novartis Executive Board,” she says. It does not necessarily need quotas, but a process to promote women is important.

Women have to set an example. A better understanding is needed in society that puts men and women on an equal footing, then equality will become the norm, explains Völler. “For this you need strong women,” adds Zimmermann-Burgerstein, “not only in business, but also in the family or at school.”

It needs family support from society. A big career killer is often having children. Financially, women could hardly afford to combine children and a career, especially if their husbands didn’t go along with them.

There are too few daycare centers.

Politicians must do more to finance childcare, says Zimmermann-Burgerstein, and it cannot be left to companies alone. Tschudin confirms that Novartis does support childcare, but smaller companies cannot afford it. “There are too few day-care centers,” she emphasizes.