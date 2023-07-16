Home » Women in Power women’s network against a shortage of skilled workers
Business

Male bastion in the energy sector: Why more women are needed here – and how a network can help

In the fight against the shortage of skilled workers, Swiss energy companies now want to win over the previously neglected group of women. A new network should help.

Kick-off of the “Women in Power” network in the Federal Palace: Cornelia Mellenberger, head of the city of Bern’s energy supplier EWB, speaks to the crowd of women.

Photo: Monika Flückiger/Swisspower

The food was on the table, the mood was exuberant at the largest and also most popular rendezvous in the domestic energy industry, the “Smart Energy Party” in the environmental arena in Spreitbach in the Canton of Aargau. So exuberant that the then energy minister and consultant Doris Leuthard was announced as a “special treat”. The Federal Councilor parried the sexist slogan with humor and earned many laughs from the around 1000 mostly male participants.

