Listen to the audio version of the article

The contradiction between practiced sport and “perceived” sport could be defined as the one highlighted by the research of the IACS (International Association for Communication and Sport) and relaunched by Technogym on the occasion of International Women’s Day. The contradiction lies in the fact that despite the fact that the world of fitness and many disciplines have seen the participation of women constantly grow, the media coverage of women’s sport is instead decreasing and, in recent years, has stood at around 5%.

Practicing sportswomen

A UNESCO research on the subject shows that, outside of the periods in which global sporting events such as the Olympics are broadcast, women’s sport receives media coverage that even reaches a minimum of 4%, despite 40% of participants competitions are women. To highlight this gap, celebrate women all over the world and raise public awareness of the visibility of women’s sport, Technogym has launched the “The missing out” campaign. Indeed, from the world of fitness and sports it emerges that the presence of female athletes is increasingly marked. According to IHRSA (International Association of Fitness Practitioners) data for 2020, for example, the number of women attending fitness clubs has now surpassed men, with a percentage that corresponds to 50.5% globally and with peaks of 55% in countries such as England. Since 2010, the female membership rate in the gym has increased by 32.2%, while the male one has grown at a slower pace, i.e. by 23.2%.

The missing out

As part of the “The missing out” campaign, on 8 March the windows of Technogym Milano in via Durini, 1 completely reveal some images that in the previous days were only visible for a portion of 5%, which therefore only revealed a detail . The complete images show some sports champions who have left their mark and which Technogym has the honor of accompanying them during their sports preparation. Among these, the alpine skier Federica Brignone, winner of three Olympic medals and three world championships, who trains with Technogym Skillrun; the three-time world champion in road cycling Martina Fidanza, who trains with Technogym Ride; the multiple Olympic champion Bebe Vio who uses the Technogym Bench for her athletic preparation and the sailor Caterina Banti, gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, who uses the Technogym Skillbike.