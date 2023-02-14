MILAN. From 1 February to today, the Inac Cia patronage records the flop of the Women’s Option measure which has held back almost all of the audience of female workers ready to leave the world of work early. The budget law, in fact, has not only restricted the audience but has also imposed the waiver of 30% of the contribution allowance. There are about 40,000 exodus female workers, compared to 2,500 who in 2023 reflect the requirements for the new early retirement and who are also forced to give up up to a third of the allowance with the recalculation of contributions.

The question “go back to Minister Calderone’s table for immediate corrective measures that can rebalance the distortions that have emerged”, the representatives of the Inac Cia Patronage Alessandro Mastrocinque and Women in Campo Pina Terenzi know. The estimates regarding the audience involved in this year’s outings are truly laughable: just three thousand for the government. «It is a maneuver aimed only at raising cash, and at postponing the exit from the world of work. With these parameters, demoscopic data has been established, which measures the number of women with children who have to take care of a relative, of women who have a recognized significant disability, or of workers subject to dismissal. The neck of the funnel is too narrow and does not allow us to look at the reality of the country and at the real conditions in which families live today» continues Mastrocinque.

The paradox

The Donne in Campo association underlines the paradox: “Allowing women to anticipate their retirement by recognizing their important role as caregivers and then cutting the allowance by 30 percent is a seriously vexatious attitude towards an indispensable part of the country for social stability – comments the president Pina Terenzi – Just as it has proved to discriminate between those who have children and those who don’t. It’s time to review this measure and make it workable for all women.

The hypothesis of the discount

Yesterday the meeting between the executive and the union was interlocutory. The interventions profiled are various: first of all, the possibility, for women, of a 4-month discount on retirement for each child, extending to those in the mixed system the scope of a rule that already exists for those who fall under the pure contributory system. On this point, a dialogue would be underway with the Mef, since around 700 million would have to be taken into account to make the measure effective. But the goal is to work on it quickly, with a view – central to the Meloni executive – of enhancing motherhood.