Home Business Women’s option, the government tries again: skip the criterion of children and age lowered to 59 years
Business

Women’s option, the government tries again: skip the criterion of children and age lowered to 59 years

by admin
Women’s option, the government tries again: skip the criterion of children and age lowered to 59 years

ROMA – The government tries again with the Women’s Option. The goal is to widen the audience from the 2,900 theoretical beneficiaries, so reduced after the tightening of the first Meloni manoeuvre, to 13.200: just over half of the 20,000 exodus from the right to early retirement that that law created. The change could be included in the decree reforming the Citizenship Income.

See also  Wall Street, S&P 500 hits new all-time record. New dovish Fed indications, between Tesla and Goldman Sachs assets

You may also like

Despite inflation, Germans’ desire to travel is increasing...

Homemeal: Berlin gastro app receives millions in financing

Resolution 43 of 02/27/2023 – Waiver of the...

BOE (BOE) exclusively provides Nubia Z50 Ultra, which...

Musk sold flowers to Twitter employees to make...

How to hedge against volatility: Emerging markets offer...

This is the most expensive stock in the...

Algeria: push towards the export of pharmaceutical products

14.9 yuan to buy 1 year unlimited screen...

This is the most expensive bottle of wine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy