5
ROMA – The government tries again with the Women’s Option. The goal is to widen the audience from the 2,900 theoretical beneficiaries, so reduced after the tightening of the first Meloni manoeuvre, to 13.200: just over half of the 20,000 exodus from the right to early retirement that that law created. The change could be included in the decree reforming the Citizenship Income.
See also Wall Street, S&P 500 hits new all-time record. New dovish Fed indications, between Tesla and Goldman Sachs assets