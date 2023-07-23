Home » Women’s Soccer World Cup: Here you will find Panini pictures
Business

Women’s Soccer World Cup: Here you will find Panini pictures

by admin
Women’s Soccer World Cup: Here you will find Panini pictures

Well searched is half found: Panini pictures for the Women’s World Cup are only available in a roundabout way – you’ll find them here

Anyone trying to fill the Panini album in time for the start of the women’s soccer World Cup needs a lot of staying power. The collection cards can hardly be exchanged. And even more difficult to buy.

Colorful, but still empty – with a lot of effort, it might be full for the start of the World Cup: the Swiss page in the current Panini issue.

Image: zvg

The women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand kicks off on Thursday. Despite the Swiss participation, panini fever has not really broken out in this country. In any case, there is silence in schoolyards and children’s rooms. And not just because of the summer holidays or the early morning game times on the other side of the world.

See also  WindTre becomes a shareholder of Polimi Graduate School of Management

You may also like

Scampia, via the Sails of Gomorrah. Here come...

Why CO2 is not the main problem

EU: deficit/GDP ratio improves in the first quarter...

Industry threatens to tear itself apart

The US Dollar Remains Below 17 Units: Latest...

“Climate emergency like Covid Those who work cannot...

The dangers to the site

there are no hypotheses of amnesty

Four Years of Success: Science and Technology Innovation...

Eastern Swiss university of applied sciences with innovation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy