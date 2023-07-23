Women’s Soccer World Cup: Here you will find Panini pictures

Well searched is half found: Panini pictures for the Women’s World Cup are only available in a roundabout way – you’ll find them here

Anyone trying to fill the Panini album in time for the start of the women’s soccer World Cup needs a lot of staying power. The collection cards can hardly be exchanged. And even more difficult to buy.

Colorful, but still empty – with a lot of effort, it might be full for the start of the World Cup: the Swiss page in the current Panini issue.

Image: zvg

The women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand kicks off on Thursday. Despite the Swiss participation, panini fever has not really broken out in this country. In any case, there is silence in schoolyards and children’s rooms. And not just because of the summer holidays or the early morning game times on the other side of the world.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

