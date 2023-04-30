Won 1 billion and new client funds

Banks

UBS posts 1 billion profit and attracts new customer funds UBS made a profit of $1 billion in the first three months – down 52 percent. The bank recorded “strong customer inflows”.

The old man is boss again: Sergio Ermotti (right) is introduced as UBS CEO by predecessor Ralph Hamers and President Colm Kelleher (left). Bild: Keystone

After the announcement of the CS takeover, UBS published its figures for the first quarter on Tuesday. The big bank made a net profit of around 1 billion US dollars in the first three months. That’s a drop of 52 percent, according to a statement. The bank speaks of a quarter characterized by continued concerns about interest rates and economic growth, as well as uncertainty about the stability of the banking system.

On a reported basis, pre-tax profit fell 45 percent to 1.5 billion. The reason for this is, among other things, the increase in provisions for legal cases in connection with residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the USA by 665 million US dollars. This increased operating expenses by 9 percent. Total yield, on the other hand, fell by 7 percent.

However, the bank also recorded “strong customer inflows”. Global Wealth Management generated $28 billion in net new money, $7 billion of which was in the last 10 days of March alone, following the announcement of the CS acquisition.

UBS wants to actively reduce CS risk

UBS expects the CS acquisition to strengthen its position as a “leading and truly global wealth manager” with around $5 trillion in assets under management. In addition, this will also strengthen its position “as the leading universal bank in Switzerland”. In concrete terms, the bank intends to expand the complementary competencies in the areas of investment banking and asset management – and thus also benefit from strategic economies of scale.

At the same time, UBS wants to “actively” reduce the risk and the use of resources by CS’s investment banking business. The combined investment bank is expected to account for around 25 percent of the group’s risk-weighted assets (RWA), it said. In addition, the bank intends to maintain its focus and strategic alignment on the products and capabilities most relevant to its wealth management clients.

UBS is aware of the extent and complexity of the integration and restructuring of Credit Suisse. However, she believes that this merger represents “a unique opportunity” to create “significant and long-term” value for all stakeholders.

Ermotti sees UBS as “a haven of stability”

Three years after his departure as head of UBS, Sergio Ermotti has been back at the helm of the major Swiss bank for a few weeks. Contrary to initial protestations to the contrary, the Dutchman Ralph Hamers had to vacate his chair in favor of the Swiss after the CS takeover.

The new boss is also satisfied with the first quarter. “Our strong underlying results and strong capital inflows this quarter demonstrate that our clients continue to see us as a haven of stability in this uncertain environment,” he said in the statement. “Thanks to our solid balance sheet and our diversified and capital-generating business model, we were part of the solution at a critical moment for both the Swiss and the global financial system.”

Credit Suisse loses more customer funds

Credit Suisse (CS) already published its quarterly results on Monday. The previously second-largest bank in Switzerland wrote a loss of CHF 1.3 billion in the first three months of the current year.

In addition, customers withdrew further assets worth 61 billion francs from CS around the time of the takeover orchestrated by the federal government, the National Bank (SNB) and the banking regulator Finma in mid-March. The so-called bank run from last autumn continued – and according to the announcement on Monday has not yet been fully stopped. For comparison: In the last quarter of 2022, this value was still 110 billion.

UBS is now setting the pace at CS

Credit Suisse is therefore still dependent on additional liquidity support from the SNB. At the end of March, the bank had taken out loans worth CHF 108 billion from the central bank. In between there were significantly more. It currently still holds National Bank funds worth CHF 98 billion as liquidity hedges. The federal government and the SNB had provided a maximum of CHF 250 billion.

Originally, Credit Suisse did not want to publish its quarterly figures until Thursday. However, as the bank announced last week, it preferred the publication on Monday to the announcement. A discussion with the media, analysts or investors was no longer planned. In other words: UBS is now setting the pace in CS after the largest takeover in Swiss financial history. (abi/sat)