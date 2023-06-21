Won the Bronze Award of the iSEE AWARD Global Food Innovation Award, Guanzhan helps the high-quality development of the fish maw industry-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

Source title: Won the iSEE AWARD Global Food Innovation Award Bronze Award, Guanzhan helps the high-quality development of the fish maw industry

In the 8th Foodaily FBIC Global Food and Beverage Innovation Conference held recently, Guanzhan stood out from 900+ food companies at home and abroad, and won the Bronze Award of the iSEE AWARD Global Food Innovation Award! Behind the dazzling achievements, Guanzhan is inseparable. Zhan is committed to scientific and evidence-based concepts and the determination to deeply cultivate the fish maw industry chain. While Guanzhan has been committed to providing high-quality nourishing products, it is also actively promoting the establishment of industry standards, helping the development of category standards, and providing more users with a better nourishing experience.

It has always been regarded by the industry as “the vane of innovation in the food industry”, and it can be called the Oscar of the food industry. The official store won the iSEE AWARD award, which not only represents the trust and recognition of the product by the market and users, but also represents the huge potential of the new nourishing market.

In recent years, various instant tonics have become the first choice for leisure and health preservation of modern people. Guanzhan always adheres to strict standards, promotes the innovation and healthy development of Chinese new tonic with high quality standards, and is committed to restoring the nutritional value of products to the greatest extent. It has been confirmed by scientific means that fish maw has various nutrients such as natural collagen and elastin. But in real life, many young people have reduced their desire to consume due to factors such as fish maw smell and inconvenient handling of ingredients. For this reason, Guanzhan adopts the third-generation freezing and shocking deodorization technology, which can reduce the loss of nutrients while removing the source of astringency; adopts the band frequency conversion fresh stewing technology, which precipitates collagen peptide molecules and is easier to absorb; the outer packaging of the product It also adopts a patented fresh lock warehouse, which guarantees freshness, allowing consumers to enjoy fresh-tasting nutritious fish maws immediately after opening the lid. Every process is escorted by the high quality of Guanzhan fish maw, which also makes Guanzhan’s fish maw products stand out from the market and consumers’ reputation, and gradually become the vane of the development of the nourishing industry.

A variety of products carefully developed by the official store have always attracted the attention of the market and received many praises. This time, the iSEE AWARD Global Food Innovation Award Bronze Award was awarded to the official store’s purple sweet potato oatmeal fish maw. Can replenish natural collagen. As the post-90s generation has become the backbone of online purchases of nutritional supplements, nutritional consumers are also accelerating their transformation towards ready-to-eat, healthy and youthful tastes. Guanzhan continues to gain insight into market demand, actively responds to consumers’ taste preferences, and relies on the strength of nourishing technology to develop many fish maw products with different flavors for consumers in the new era. Flavors such as white fungus and lotus seeds, milk blood glutinous rice, white peach oolong and other flavors make Guanzhan Maw further break the circle and go to the public and more families at a faster speed.

The diversified fish maw products are not only a reflection of the product research and development capabilities of Guanzhan, but also demonstrate to the public the long-term efforts and determination of Guanzhan to accurately capture the needs of users. In the future, Guanzhan will continue to provide users with natural nutrition, scientific and healthy nourishing products around the value of users, so that Chinese new nourishing products can enter thousands of households and help the high-quality development of the fish maw industry.

