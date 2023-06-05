Wonderful spoiler | 2023 Xinbiao Aluminum Industry Launch and Strategic Distributor Summit will soon be gloriously grand! -Qianlong.com China Capital Net

Source title: Wonderful spoiler | 2023 Xinbiao Aluminum Industry Launch and Strategic Distributor Summit will soon be glorious!

With the change of consumer demand, the market competition is becoming more and more fierce. Many home furnishing enterprises face the problems of extended delivery period, increased labor cost, increased error rate of production process, and decreased overall production efficiency for the increasing production demand year by year. . How to achieve a higher delivery rate in the home furnishing industry and improve the overall operating efficiency of the enterprise has become a problem of constant attempts and breakthroughs in the industry. Bravely climb the peak and start a new chapter In order to expand the company's intelligence and create new forces, embrace the terminal market more closely, create a competitive advantage for the company, and help the new standard door and window brand continue to take off. On June 3-4, the 2023 New Standard Aluminum Industry Launch and Strategic Distributor Summit, "Climb to the Unlimited Possibilities of Smart Innovation", will be held in glory at the Guangdong Zhaoqing Group Headquarters. At that time, all colleagues of Xinbiao Home Furnishing will gather together with government leaders, industry association friends, industry media friends, national dealer partners, and brand strategic partners to open a brilliant new chapter of Xinbiao. What surprises will this summit bring to the industry and dealers? Spoilers ahead of the exciting highlights. Intelligent manufacturing grandly put into production Xinbiao Home Furnishing keeps up with the pace of the industry 4.0 era and builds an intelligent manufacturing industrial park with a construction area of ​​350,000 square meters. At present, the first phase of the factory in the industrial park has been completed and put into operation in 2021. It has introduced advanced production equipment and international management concepts, and built a systematic and highly flexible customization system to ensure high delivery efficiency and quality of products. At this event, Xinbiao Home Furnishing will solemnly announce the official commissioning of the second phase of the super smart industrial park, which indicates that the overall engineering construction of the new super smart industrial park has achieved another phased victory, and the manufacturing and production base has entered a new stage of development. Strategic summit creates new development Xinbiao Home Furnishing joins hands with dealers across the country to seek development together, has insight into the development trend of the industry, based on the current situation of market development, focuses on building a strong business and strong store system, and fully empowers dealers to win the market. From June 3rd to 4th, Xinbiao Home Furnishing will join hands with dealers across the country to hold a grand strategic dealer summit to jointly plan brand strategic deployment, discuss brand development plans, and work together to create a new journey in the future. At that time, Xinbiao Home will launch a live broadcast of "2023 Xinbiao Aluminum Production Launch and Strategic Distributor Summit". You can watch it by scanning the code to enter. We sincerely invite friends from all walks of life in the industry to witness another highlight moment of Xinbiao Home.

