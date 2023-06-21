Wood furnishings, contract renewed: immediately the first 136.95 euros of increase

Listen to the audio version of the article

The more than 200,000 workers in the wood, cork, furniture, furnishings and woodland and forestry sectors have their contracts renewed. An agreement was in fact signed between FederlegnoArredo and the trade unions (Fillea Cgil, Filca Cisl and Feneal Uil) to renew the national collective labor agreement, which expired at the end of 2022.

The agreement was reached after negotiations resumed very quickly at the beginning of June, which had been interrupted at the beginning of the year due to differences on the economic side which resulted in a state of unrest and a strike. The agreement reached will allow workers to be able to count immediately, from 1 July 2022, on an increase in wages of 102.20 euros at the basic level and 136.95 euros at the average level. A one-off sum equal to all of 600 euros is also disbursed: 300 euros again in July and another 300 euros in March 2024.

In a joint note, FederlegnoArredo, Feneal Uil, Filca Cisl and Fillea Cgil, explain that «given the current economic situation, caused by the out-of-control increase in the costs of basic necessities and raw materials, which is heavily affecting both incomes of workers and families that the balance sheets of the companies, the parties have agreed to put their hand only and exclusively to the institutions of a strictly economic nature of the contract. It was therefore agreed not to intervene on the regulatory part and to allocate all available resources to support of workers and their families, avoiding indirect and organizational burdens”.