All that glitters is not gold, but the data released by Istat on exports of Italian products in the first nine months of 2022 and the forecasts of Sace and Ice for the current year are still good news and proof that the made in Italy continues to be competitive in the world even in a very difficult economic and geopolitical phase.

Let’s review these numbers briefly: according to the National Institute of Statistics, in September Italian exports increased by 1.6% compared to the previous month (although by 6% towards non-EU markets) and by 21.6% % every year. A growth that shows a slowdown in the expansive dynamics of the first two quarters, but which remains positive, even if – net of inflation – the increase in volumes on an annual basis is limited to 2.1%. At the end of the year, in terms of value, Made in Italy exports will exceed the threshold of 600 billion, achieving an all-time record.

The wood-furniture supply chain, to which Pambianco dedicates a specific analysis, is no exception – in this positive, though not without shadows, picture. In the first half of the current year, the company notes, there is a lower dynamism of exports which, for the supply chain, still marks an increase of 18.4% in the period between January and June 2022 and of 16% in the second quarter , thus losing 5 percentage points.

The main markets in the supply chain are France, Germany and the United States. Specifically for design, writes Pambianco reporting data from FederlegnoArredo, exports in 2021 represented 37% of total turnover, with a value of over 18 billion euros (+ 20.6% on 2020 and +7.3% on 2019).

France, with a value of just under 3 billion euros, is the first exporting country for the supply chain (16.3% of total exports) with +13.3% compared to 2019 and +24, 3% on 2020. Germany is confirmed as the second market (11.4% of total exports) with an exported value of over 2 billion euros and an overall growth of +13.8% compared to 2020 and 11, 8% on 2019. Since 2017, the United States has already represented the third export market and the first among non-EU outlets, for a value of 1.9 billion euros and a share that in 2021 will exceed 10%.