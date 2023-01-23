Listen to the audio version of the article

The third quarter confirms the slowdown trend in exports of wood-furniture products, already highlighted in the previous quarter. Also in this case, a clarification is mandatory: we are still facing a significant increase in values ​​compared to 2021 (which was the record year for the sector), but the slowdown in growth alarms companies, worried above all for the effects that high inflation throughout Europe may discourage the consumption of durable goods such as furniture.

The slowdown in growth in the nine months

First of all, let’s see the numbers, elaborated by the FederlegnoArredo Study Center, based on Istat sources: in the first nine months of 2022, the supply chain sold products abroad for a value of around 15.6 billion euros, with an overall growth of 16%. compared to the same period of 2021. The comparison with the previous quarters however highlights the slowdown in progress: in the January-June semester, the growth in exports of the wood-furniture chain was 18.4%, with the January-June period March up 21% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and an already less dynamic second quarter, at +16%. The third quarter, as mentioned, confirms the slowdown, recording an increase in the July-September period which stops at 11% compared to the same period in 2021.

The export of the regions

The loss of dynamism of foreign markets can only alarm a sector mainly devoted to exports (especially as regards the furniture sector), in which Lombardy, Veneto and Friuli-Venezia Giulia account for almost 70% of the exported value.

Lombardy (3.7 billion euros), with +18.8% of supply chain exports, confirms itself basically stable compared to the result of January-June (+19%) and July-September +18.4%. Comparing the first three quarters of 2022 with the quarters of 2021, it goes from +22.8% in January-March to +15.8% in April-June, and then rises again in July-September to 18.4%.

Veneto (3 billion euros) shows a more marked slowdown, going from +15.5% in January-June to +14.5% in January-September and with a July-September drop to +12.3 %, retreating by about 2 points from the first quarter (+14.6%) and by a good 4 points from the second quarter (+16.4%).