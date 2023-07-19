Wood harvest increases by 4 percent – More and more wood from Swiss forests ends up in the oven – News

In 2022, the Swiss timber harvest increased by a total of 4 percent to 5.2 million cubic meters. It is the fourth increase in a row. The increase was strongest in the Alps and Pre-Alps, each with 8 percent. The Mittelland, Jura and Southern Alps regions, on the other hand, only recorded slight increases.

Caption: Despite the increased timber harvest: Swiss forestry companies are going backwards. Keystone/Archive/CHRISTIAN BEUTLER

The wood harvest increased particularly significantly in privately managed forests: 10 percent more wood was felled there. “The increase in wood prices probably played an important role in this,” the Federal Statistical Office (BFS) assumes. In comparison, the harvest in the public forests remained constant. Private forests make up almost a third of the forest area in Switzerland.

More and more wood is burned

Due to the energy crisis in the previous year, the harvest of energy wood in particular increased significantly (+7 percent). More and more Swiss wood is being burned in the form of logs or wood pellets.

In total, more than 40 percent of the wood harvested in 2022 was used as energy wood. This proportion has almost doubled in the past 20 years. “This can be understood as a response to the uncertain energy supply and rising energy prices,” continues the FSO.

At the same time, the volume of industrial wood fell significantly (–12 percent). Inferior quality woods and wood residues are used for both industrial and energy wood. Therefore, the price often decides whether the wood is used for heating or for industrial purposes.

In 2022, half of the wood harvest was accounted for by the higher-quality logs or sawn wood. 20 years ago, the proportion was still 70 percent. In sawmills, this wood is processed, for example, for building houses or the furniture industry.

forest enterprises with losses

Overall, however, forestry in Switzerland remains in deficit. The approximately 650 forest enterprises generated a loss of CHF 18 million in 2022. This is almost three times as much as in the previous year. In 2020, the losses had even been 44 million francs.

Management in the Alps and Southern Alps is particularly loss-making. Due to the difficult terrain, the work there is very resource- and personnel-intensive.

