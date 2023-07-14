Word, Excel, Outlook: Microsoft replaces the Calibri standard font

Economy Word, Excel, Outlook

Microsoft replaces standard typeface Calibri – and this is its successor

The tech group is changing the default font for its services. With “Aptos” users should be able to read screens better, and there should no longer be any annoying confusion. Many users should already be familiar with the new standard font – albeit under a different name.

Users of Microsoft Office services must be prepared for a change. In the future, messages in the Outlook mail program will look completely different, as will texts in Word documents or slides in the PowerPoint presentation software. The reason is subtle, yet quickly apparent: The tech company is changing its default font.

“Aptos” is the name of the new font that will be preset in the future. It is sans serif and should be characterized above all by clarity and good readability, as the group explains. For example, the lowercase “l” now has a distinctive tail separating it from the uppercase “I”. This is intended to rule out annoying mix-ups that have often occurred in the past – for example when reading serial numbers. In addition, the edges are cleanly cut, which should improve legibility in particular with small font sizes.

“The technology that we use every day has changed,” explains the responsible Microsoft manager Si Daniels in an article. And so the group went in search of the best font for screens with higher resolutions. “The font had to be sharp and consistent, and especially suitable for displays,” Daniels said.

The new design replaces Calibri, which was previously the default font on hundreds of millions of computers for 15 years. The group explains that the last phase of this major change is currently beginning. In the coming months, Aptos will then become the standard for all customers.

The font was designed by Steve Matteson, one of the world‘s leading type designers. His previous work included the development of the original Windows core fonts and the “Segoe” font family for the Windows operating systems. It is said that he did not develop the Aptos design on the computer, but in the classic way with pen and paper.

The font was originally named “Bierstadt”.

The new typeface was preceded by a veritable competition. The group has had a total of five designs developed as potential successors. In addition to Aptos, Grandview, Seaford, Skeena and Tenorite were also included. The special feature: All fonts were already available in the selection menu of the Microsoft programs, so they could already be used. The tech group then decided on the design that was most popular with customers.

However, many users may know Aptos under a different name. Originally, the font was baptized “Bierstadt”, sounding the same as the unknown Wiesbaden district. The group does not clarify whether Microsoft actually oriented itself to the suburb or only used the German neologism of “beer” and “city”.

However, designer Matteson renamed the typeface he designed from Bierstadt to his favorite city: Aptos in Santa Cruz County, California. According to Microsoft, the font best embodies its extensive landscape and climate.

For the tech group, even small steps like these need to be well thought out. Because its office services make up about 24 percent of sales. In addition, the segment is growing faster than other areas that Microsoft actually sees as promising – such as gaming or advertising revenue with the revised Bing search engine.

Even if Aptos is the new standard font – it will not become mandatory. In the program settings, users usually have the option of choosing a different design as the default. Microsoft also points this out: “Fonts are personal, we understand that,” writes corporate manager Daniels. While he likes Aptos, he still wants to encourage users to go beyond the defaults.

