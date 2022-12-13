On December 11, the first Global Digital Trade Expo opened in Hangzhou, Zhejiang. International organizations and companies from more than 50 countries and regions are invited to participate in the conference, and will discuss hot issues around global digital trade, and promote the opening and cooperation of the digital economy into the fast lane.

The first Global Digital Trade Expo opened on Dec 11 in Hangzhou, capital of east China‘s Zhejiang Province. International organizations and enterprises from more than 50 countries and regions have been invited to attend the expo to discuss hot topics on global digital trade and push the opening up and cooperation of the digital economy onto a fast track.

On December 11, at the site of the first Global Digital Trade Expo, the staff were debugging the 5G+smart factory model. (Source: Xinhua News Agency)

The theme of this year’s Digital Trade Fair is “Digital Trade and Business Connected Globally”, with an exhibition area of ​​80,000 square meters. The Digital Trade Fair brings together more than 800 leading companies in digital trade from home and abroad. Participants can visit many new technologies and products such as auto-driving cars and situational awareness all-in-one machines.

According to reports, this year’s Digital Trade Fair comprehensively showcases new trends, new technologies, and new scenarios of digital products, digital technologies, digital services, and digital platforms. A number of advanced technologies and products in the field of digital trade, such as the Digital Cultural Travel Metaverse and the 3D Digital Twin Experience Cabin, were unveiled.

This year’s Digital Trade Fair will also hold a series of high-level forums such as the main forum of the Zhijiang Digital Trade Forum, the DEPA and Digital Economy Cooperation Summit Forum, and the World Live E-Commerce Conference. During the exhibition, a number of major projects will be signed in various forms, the Global Digital Trade Expo Pioneer Award (DT Award) event will be launched, and the “2022 Global Digital Trade Industry Top 100 Selection”, “2022 Digital Trade Enterprise Top 100 List”, “China Digital Trade Development Report (2021)” and other achievements.

China is willing to work with countries around the world to blaze a global digital development path that features joint building and sharing of digital resources, vibrant digital economy, efficient digital governance, flourishing digital culture, effectively guaranteed digital security, and mutually beneficial digital cooperation. Accelerated efforts should be made to build a community with a shared future in cyberspace, contributing wisdom and strength to world peace and development as well as to the progress of human civilization.

——On November 9, Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the Wuzhen Summit of the 2022 World Internet Conference

【Related vocabulary】

