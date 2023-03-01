The General Office of the State Council recently issued the “Implementation Plan for Major Projects of the Revitalization and Development of Traditional Chinese Medicine” (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”) to further increase support for the development of traditional Chinese medicine during the “14th Five-Year Plan” period. The “Plan” coordinates and deploys a number of key projects, including the high-quality development project of traditional Chinese medicine health services, the training project of talents with special characteristics of traditional Chinese medicine, and the promotion project of traditional Chinese medicine culture.

The State Council approved a plan to revitalize traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) through a series of programs, according to a circular released on Feb 28. The plan is designed to further support the development of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).Under the plan, major projects will be launched focusing on fields such as the high-quality development of TCM health services, talent training and culture promotion.

On February 25, 2022, a pharmacist at the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine dispensed traditional Chinese medicine according to the prescription. (Source: Xinhua News Agency)



【Knowledge points】

Traditional Chinese medicine is an important health, economic, technological, cultural and ecological resource in our country. The inheritance, innovation and development of traditional Chinese medicine is an important part of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era and a major event in the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

The “Proposal” clarifies the basic principles for promoting the revitalization and development of traditional Chinese medicine, that is, to enhance capabilities and serve the masses; follow the law and give full play to advantages; improve quality and achieve balanced development; innovate mechanisms and stimulate vitality. The “Plan” coordinated the deployment of 8 key projects, including the high-quality development of Chinese medicine health services, the coordinated promotion of Chinese and Western medicine, the inheritance, innovation and modernization of traditional Chinese medicine, the training of talents with Chinese medicine characteristics (Qihuang Project), the improvement of the quality of Chinese medicine and 26 construction projects have been arranged for the industrial promotion project, the promotion project of traditional Chinese medicine culture, the open development project of traditional Chinese medicine, and the pilot project of national comprehensive reform of traditional Chinese medicine.

Through the implementation of the “Plan”, by 2025, the construction of high-quality and efficient Chinese medicine service system will be accelerated, the level of Chinese medicine disease prevention and treatment will be significantly improved, the service ability of integrated Chinese and Western medicine will be significantly enhanced, the ability of Chinese medicine scientific and technological innovation will be significantly improved, and high-quality Chinese medicine talents The team has grown gradually, the quality of traditional Chinese medicine has been continuously improved, the culture of traditional Chinese medicine has been vigorously promoted, the international influence of traditional Chinese medicine has been further enhanced, the system, mechanism and policy system in line with the characteristics of traditional Chinese medicine have been continuously improved, the revitalization and development of traditional Chinese medicine has made significant progress, and traditional Chinese medicine has become a comprehensive promotion of health. An important support for China‘s construction.

【Important speech】

Emphasis on mental health and mental hygiene. Promote the inheritance, innovation and development of traditional Chinese medicine. Innovate medical-prevention coordination and medical-prevention integration mechanisms, improve the public health system, improve the ability to detect major epidemics early, strengthen the prevention and treatment system and emergency response capabilities for major epidemics, and effectively curb the spread of major infectious diseases. Carry out the Healthy China Action and the Patriotic Sanitation Campaign in depth, and advocate a civilized and healthy lifestyle.

We will place importance on mental and psychological health. We will promote the preservation and innovative development of traditional Chinese medicine.We will develop new mechanisms for enhancing collaboration and integration between hospitals and institutions for disease prevention and control. We will also improve the public health system, improve our early warning system for major epidemics, and strengthen the systems for epidemic prevention, control, and treatment as well as our emergency response capacity so as to effectively contain major infectious diseases. We will further advance the Healthy China Initiative and patriotic health campaigns and promote sound, healthy lifestyles.

——October 16, 2022, Xi Jinping’s report at the Twentieth National Congress of the Communist Party of China

【Related vocabulary】

Both Chinese and Western Medicine

equal importance should be placed on both TCM and Western medicine

Advantages of traditional Chinese medicine

the unique advantage of TCM

